Blacks: Take nothing for granted with this kinder, gentler administration

By Vernon A. Williams

Blacks are in a state of political euphoria and well they should be; another four disastrous years of the most racist presidency in modern history has been averted. That would have been a plague comparable to coronavirus.

Even six weeks before taking office, Black Lives Matter and the NAACP are warning Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to keep their promises for an inclusive administration at the highest levels. Early nominations hint that the president-elect is moving in that direction. But the gatekeepers are taking no chances.

Can you blame them. If Blacks are familiar with anything, it is elected officials experiencing selective amnesia after gaining office primarily through the loyalty of the Black voting block.

Two things come to mind. The first is, we must be careful not to let the process begin and end with hiring. Even when representative personnel and expertise is assured, the focal point will turn to policies and actions.

Even if neither of the two Democratic candidates vying for the Senate fall short, the new president will be expected both to broker deals with the GOP predicated on his relationships. He will also be expected to use the power of executive action for critical matters that never make it to his desk.

The motto of the new administration should combine the philosophy of remembering friends and accepting no excuses. As beloved as the first Black presidency is, even Mr. Obama acknowledges there are things he would have done or done differently if he had another go at it.

Biden was right there by his side throughout that administration. So he will be expected to avoid similar mistakes and to fill in some of the gaps left from the last Democratic presidency. It can be done.

Most critical is the need for the next president to watch what he says and the manner in which he expresses himself. That has not always been his strongest attribute. There is life and death in the power of words. It won’t just be deeds that matter but the words that accompany them.

What’s a great example of how words hurt? The answer, “super-predator.”

From the moment the term was born, 25 years ago this month, “super-predator” had a game-changing potency, derived in part from the avalanche of media coverage that began almost immediately.

“It was a word that was constantly in my orbit,” said Steve Drizin, a Chicago lawyer who defended teenagers in the 1990s. “It had a profound effect on the way in which judges and prosecutors viewed my clients.”

An academic named John J. Dilulio Jr. coined the term for a November 1995 cover story in The Weekly Standard, a brand-new magazine of conservative political opinion that hit pay dirt with the provocative coverline, “The Coming of the Super-Predators.”

Then a young professor at Princeton University, Dilulio was extrapolating from a study of Philadelphia boys that calculated that six percent of them accounted for more than half the serious crimes committed by the whole cohort. He blamed these chronic offenders on “moral poverty … the poverty of being without loving, capable, responsible adults who teach you right from wrong.”

Dilulio warned that by the year 2000 an additional 30,000 young “murderers, rapists, and muggers” would be roaming America’s streets, sowing mayhem. “They place zero value on the lives of their victims, whom they reflexively dehumanize as just so much worthless ‘white trash,’” he wrote.

The expression itself was more dehumanizing than anything imaginable. Dilulio introduced the terms “wilding” and “wolf pack” to the national vocabulary, to describe five teenagers—four Black and one Hispanic—who were convicted and later exonerated of the rape of a woman in New York’s Central Park. He is emblematic of journalists and officials with no respect for Blacks.

“This kind of animal imagery was already in the conversation,” said Kim Taylor-Thompson, a law professor at New York University. “The super-predator language began a process of allowing us to suspend our feelings of empathy towards young people of color.”

While so-called “super-predator” fears were never total fabrication and never realized, aspersions it cast over an entire race linger.

Words are vitally important. The lame duck incumbent used his bully pulpit to be as insulting and offensive to as many as possible. While we are confident Biden would never approach that level of vitriol, he must be careful not to give the zealous media the benefit of unintentionally misspoken messages.

And through it all, Biden and his cohorts must not only talk the talk – but walk the walk. We will all be closely watching…and listening.