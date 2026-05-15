Blacks across America Storm State Capitol buildings to protest redistricted maps

Shouts of injustice are booming in the halls of state Capitol buildings in America’s Deep South, where Blacks and white voters are opposing efforts by conservatives to eliminate predominately Black Congressional districts to keep Republicans a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

Black Congressmen in states that were once part of the Confederacy are concerned that MAGA Republicans will take Black voters back to a period where they had little to no voting rights.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn is among a handful of congressmen whose districts are at stake as Republican-led state legislatures across the South are redistricting congressional maps.

It’s a national redistricting race started by President Donald Trump and his agenda to win seats in the U.S. House to keep control of Congress.

In the latest development, a proposed congressional map in South Carolina that would have eliminated Clyburn’s 6th Congressional District failed after falling short by two votes in the state’s Senate, where Republicans are a supermajority.

Some members were concerned that creating another Republican district would backfire by sending Democrats to other districts, resulting in a 5-2 or even a 4-3 Republican split.

From Alabama to Tennessee to South Carolina, Black voters are mobilizing and engaging in the political process. They are speaking out, attending town hall meetings and storming state Capitol buildings to fight for what they believe is an attack on their voting rights after a U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawed race-based drawn districts that for decades gave Blacks and minorities political representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In Selma, Alabama, a national coalition of over 90 organizations are expected to lead thousands in a voting rights rally “All Roads lead to the South” on Saturday. It will be a symbolic event in Selma, where Blacks led by Congressman John Lewis and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. marched for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge before white police officers beat them during the infamous Bloody Sunday march in 1965.

In its recent ruling, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, an important legislation of the Civil Rights Movement.

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito argued that race-based Districts are a form of gerrymandering. The high court’s decision led Republicans to carve up Black districts up into majority white congressional districts. But Black leaders view that change as the same thing that the Supreme Court ruled against.

In Louisiana, Black and white voters stormed the state Capitol building in Baton Rouge. In the hall outside the legislative chamber, they shouted repeatedly “Ain’t going back!” as state police stood guard, according to videos that recorded the protest.

On Tuesday, May 12, a Senate committee made up of Republicans, advanced a proposed congressional map that eliminates Louisiana Congressman Cleo Fields’ 6th Black District. For years Field’s district included Black communities in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. But under the new map, that district would include mostly Republican voters in the Baton Rouge region, from St. Landry Parish to St. John Parish.

“What we are witnessing unfold right now is a deliberate and targeted campaign to strip away opportunity for Black and minority voters to win elections and represent our communities,” Fields said in a statement.

“This is nothing short of a return to the voter suppression and degradation of the days when Jim Crow was ruled over the South.”

In Tennessee, Blacks from Memphis traveled to the state Capitol building in Nashville, where Republicans passed a new bill that would carve up the Congressman Steve Cohen predominately Black 9th Congressional District into three white districts.

During the legislative proceedings, Black voters from Memphis, flooded the large atrium that sits between the House and Senate chambers. Republican lawmakers were booed and heard chants of “shame, shame” as they walked to the House and Senate chambers, according to news reports.

At a Tennessee State Conference NAACP town hall meeting at First Baptist Church Broad on May 6, hundreds packed the sanctuary during a meeting that some say felt like a revival, according to the Memphis Tri-State Defender.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson, one of several leaders to join the town hall via videoconference, set the tone, calling the moment “one of the biggest fights in a generation.” He warned that the court’s decision and other recent legal developments have threatened to rolled back decades of civil rights progress.

“This is not gonna be a quick fight,” Johnson said. “We are in a long war … but we will prevail because we are in the fight.”

Tennessee State Sen Raumesh Akbari said, “This is not a partisan issue — it is a race issue. It is designed specifically to make sure that the voices of the 61 percent Black residents in this district are not heard. It is about whether we can select our candidate of choice.”

In Alabama, Congressman Shomari Figures’ predominantly Black 2nd District will be eliminated under a proposed congressional map. The state’s 7th congressional Black district headed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell will remain intact.

Figures’ district was created in 2024 after a federal court ruled that a 2023 congressional map drawn by Republican lawmakers diluted Black voting power. As a result, two Black districts were created in Alabama but Governor Kay Ivey is going back to the 2023 map that has only one congressional Black district.

Ivey is now calling for a Special Primary Election for the affected congressional districts, the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th.

Sewell said in a statement, the Supreme Court “has injected needless chaos and confusion into an election that has already begun while rewarding state officials who openly defied court orders in bad faith.”

According to election law expert Nicholas Stephanopoulos say 70 of the 435 congressional districts in the U.S. House of Representatives are protected under section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.