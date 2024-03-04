Blackhawks to host St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in 2025

In recent news, Choose Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission, in collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL), announced that the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place in Chicago.

Featuring a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, according to the Blackhawks, the popular Winter Classic will return to Chicago’s Wrigley Field next year for the first time since 2009.

The announcement was made live on the TNT Network during the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers game by Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks phenom and the youngest player ever selected to the NHL All Star Game,

“We are thrilled to be returning to historic Wrigley Field for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said via press release.

“Chicago will be the focus of the hockey world as we head into the new year, and we can’t wait to celebrate and enjoy the latest edition of the long and fierce rivalry between the Blackhawks and the Blues.”

The 2025 edition will mark the 16th NHL Winter Classic, one of the most anticipated and highest-viewed regular season hockey games each year.

Built in 1914 and home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field is one of the most famous and recognizable stadiums in the world and a perfect backdrop to welcome back the Winter Classic. Chicago and Wrigley Field last hosted the event in its second year, in 2009.

The Blackhawks also hosted the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, in 2019, added the Blackhawks.

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be a celebration of the sport of hockey and an opportunity to showcase Chicago as an exciting destination for NHL fans. The return of the event continues Chicago’s long-standing tradition of welcoming marquee hockey and other sporting events to Chicago.