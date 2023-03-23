Blackhawks sign Wyatt Kaiser to three-year deal

Photo caption: Wyatt Kaiser

The Chicago Blackhawks announced this month the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with defenseman Wyatt Kaiser. The contract runs through the 2024-25 season ($916,666.67 salary cap hit). Kaiser has already reported directly to the Blackhawks and played his first game, against the Arizona Coyotes, on Saturday, March 18. The Hawks lost to the Coyotes 4-2 on the road.

Kaiser’s bio and scouting report indicate Kaiser’s speed, edge work, and ability to maneuver in tight spaces offer him a great deal of escape-ability under pressure. He’s one of the rare defenders when drafted who can make forecheckers look like they’re skating in quicksand. The scouting report also states he has a sophisticated understanding of bank passes and uses angles expertly.

Kaiser, 20, played in 35 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC) during the 2022-23 campaign, ranking second on the club in assists (18) and fourth with 23 points (5G, 18A). He set career highs in goals, assists and points.

The 6-foot, 172-pound blueliner has compiled 52 points (7G, 45A) in 97 games with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs from 2020-23. Kaiser also helped the Bulldogs to their third NCHC Tournament title in 2022 and was named to the Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament Team.

The native of Andover, Minnesota, represented the U.S. in the 2022 World Junior Championship, notching three points (2G, 1A) in five games. Kaiser was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.