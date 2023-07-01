Blackhawks sign forward Joey Anderson to a one-year deal

Photo caption: Chicago Blackhawks logo (credit: NHL)

In quest of a rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the team agreed to terms with forward Joey Anderson on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season ($800,000 NHL/$475,000 AHL salary cap hit).

According to the Chicago Blackhawks, Anderson, 25, appeared in 24 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, recording six points (4G, 2A).

Prior to being acquired by Chicago on February 27, Anderson posted three points (2G, 1A) in 14 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also tallied 30 points (14G, 16A) in 32 regular-season AHL games, split between the Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies. Additionally, Anderson registered three points (2G, 1A) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford this past season, the organization said.

The 6-foot, 207-pound forward has notched 22 points (14G, 8A) in 96 career regular-season NHL games between the New Jersey Devils (2018-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-23) and Blackhawks (2023).

A native of Roseville, Minnesota, Anderson has also skated in 165 career regular-season AHL games with the Binghamton Devils, Marlies and IceHogs, compiling 123 points (64G, 59A).

Prior to his professional career, Anderson appeared in 75 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC) from 2016-18, posting 64 points (23G, 41A) and helping the Bulldogs to an NCAA National Championship in 2018. He was originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.