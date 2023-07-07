Blackhawks select Connor Bedard with No. 1 overall pick in Draft

To close out the 2023 NHL Draft, Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson announced the selection of forwards Connor Bedard (1st overall), Oliver Moore (19th overall) and nine additional picks.

According to the Blackhawks, Bedard, 17, recorded 143 points (71G, 72A) in 57 regular-season games with the Regina Pats of the WHL in 2022-23. The forward earned the Canadian Hockey League’s Player of the Year, Top Prospect and Top Scorer awards for the 2022-23 season, becoming the first player in CHL history to win all three in the same year. Over three seasons with Regina, Bedard registered 271 points, including 134 goals and 137 assists, in 134 career regular-season WHL games.

Moore, 18, posted 75 points (31G, 44A) in 61 regular-season games with the U.S. National U18 Team during the 2022-23 campaign. He finished third on the club with 44 assists, while his 31 goals and 75 points each ranked fourth best among all U18 skaters.

Moore also posted 25 points (8G, 17A) in 23 regular-season USHL games with the USNTDP last season.

Moore won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championships after tallying nine points (4G, 5A) in seven games. His nine points ranked sixth among all USA teammates and shared 14th among all tournament skaters.

A native of Mounds View, Minnesota, Moore totaled 121 points (57G, 64A) in 115 contests with the NTDP from 2021-23. He also appeared in 55 USHL games with the U.S. National Team over the past two seasons, registering 51 points (20G, 31A).

Prior to his junior career, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward amassed 73 points (24G, 49A) in 42 regular-season games with Totino-Grace High in the Minnesota State High School League. He also appeared in two playoff games with the Eagles, adding one assist.

Moore will join Blackhawks 2022 first-round pick (25th overall) Sam Rinzel at the University of Minnesota for the 2023-24 season.