Blackhawks Foundation hosts art fundraiser

Photo caption: CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CENTER Reese Johnson (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

In recent news, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, in collaboration with A Very Serious Gallery, hosted Art Around The Bloc, a weekend-long art fundraiser to support major renovations within The Bloc.

Founded by Jamyle Cannon, The Bloc provides a meaningful physical outlet for youth through boxing, as well as academic coaching and mentoring.

Blackhawks reps said the goal of the event was to raise $35,000 to complete three large renovations. The renovations support construction of The Bloc’s future “Get Ready” cubbies and lockers, used by the young athletes prior to workouts and studying classes. Renovation funding also covers an entry room painting by Nikko Washington, as well as other major renovations and improvements to the basement study hall.

The focus of the show was to feature new original artwork by Chicagoland artists who plan to create custom designs shaped as large hockey pucks, along with a marquee installation utilizing 192 hockey pucks by artist Griffin Goodman.

Contributing artists included Jordan Nickel, Liz Flores, Chuck Anderson, Violet Luczak, Oscar Joyo, Pizza in the Rain, AJ Ainscough, Joos, Tyler Bernard Anthony, Tony Fitzpatrick, Lefty Out There, Penny Pinch and David Ellis.

All artwork on display was available for purchase with 50 percent of the sales going to The Bloc.

The Bloc is a founding member of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and A Better Chicago’s One West Side initiative, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to invest in Chicago’s West Side, and includes some of the city’s underserved and under-resourced neighborhoods.