Blackhawks announce 25 home weekend games

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Blackhawks released their full 82-game season, set to start October 10 in Pittsburgh, and their home opener, set to kickoff October 21, versus Stanley Cup Champions the Golden Knights.

According to the Chicago Blackhawks, the highlights of the 82-game schedule will feature 5 Big Events:

Weekend Games: The United Center will host 25 weekend games Friday through Sunday this season, including seven on Friday, seven on Saturday and 10 plus on Sunday.

The 25 weekend games are the most for the Blackhawks since 2008-09, and the seven home Saturday contests are the most since the 1957-58 season.

Family Friendly: The Blackhawks currently have seven matinee games on their home schedule, up from two last season. All afternoon games are set to take place on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday and have start times between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The seven matinee home games are the most since the Blackhawks had eight such games during the 2003-04 season.

Holidays:

The Blackhawks will also play a three-game homestand following the Thanksgiving holiday from November 24 – 28. Additionally, the club will host the Montreal Canadiens the Friday before Christmas (December 22) and the Winnipeg Jets two days after Christmas on Wednesday, December 27.

A February Homestand: The Blackhawks February schedule features nine out of ten games at the United Center. St. Patrick’s Day: Nowhere celebrates St. Patrick’s Day like the city of Chicago, and with a four-game homestand kicking off on Sunday, March 10, the United Center will be the place to be. Games on Friday, March 15 vs. the Los Angeles Kings and Sunday, March 17, vs. the San Jose Sharks will cap off a week of fun in Chicago.

And…

Central Division Matchups: Chicago will play four games each against Colorado, Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg (two home/two away), while playing three games each against Arizona (one home/two away) and Minnesota (two home/one away).

Fans are able to score the best seats at the best prices, saving up to 20 percent off single-game prices plus no fees, through Blackhawks Memberships. Full and Half Season Plans are on sale now and will be the only plans to guarantee access to the team’s home opener.

Fans can also get the benefits of Blackhawks Membership for as low as 5-game ticket plans through the program’s Base level – which includes Quarter and Mini Plans, as well as all Pick ‘Em products that give fans the option to choose their own game slate. These options are expected to go on sale in July, but fans are encouraged to place their deposits now, as game slate selection and seating priority will be determined by when the deposit was received. For more information, visit Blackhawks.com/Memberships.

Single-game tickets are anticipated to go on sale in late August, and the full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can also sign up for the Blackhawks Priority Access List to be the first to receive ticket sales alerts.

The 2023-24 preseason slate has the Blackhawks playing St. Louis, Minnesota and Detroit in six total games beginning at home on September 28 against the Blues.

NBC Sports Chicago, the official television broadcasting partner of the Blackhawks, will be the exclusive carrier of all local game broadcasts. All 82 Blackhawks games can also be heard on Chicago’s WGN Radio 720. The complete broadcast schedule, including national games on ESPN and TNT, will also be announced later.