Blackhawks agree to three-year deal with forward Martin Misiak

In recent news, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the team has agreed to terms with forward Martin Misiak (MEE-shyack) on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($878,333 salary cap hit).

According to the Blackhawks, Misiak, 19, skated in 60 regular-season games with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign, finishing fourth on the team with 23 goals and sixth with 47 points.

He also appeared in four OHL post-season games with the Otters, chipping in two points (1G, 1A). Additionally, Misiak suited up in one game with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, making his professional debut on April 21 against the Chicago Wolves.

The Blackhawks said the 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward has represented Slovakia at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 and 2024), totaling four assists in 11 games. In addition, Misiak helped his country to a gold medal at the 2022 U18 World Championships Division 1 tournament, posting five points (1G, 4A) in five games.

Misiak was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.