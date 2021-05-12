Black Women’s Expo returns in August featuring in-person and virtual experiences

With the pandemic causing the cancellation of last year’s Black Women’s Expo (BWE), founder and organizer Merry Green made wise use of her time to transform and expand the scope of the country’s largest exposition for Black Women. Slated for August 20-22, 2021 at McCormick Place, the event will also feature a virtual expo the following weekend.

“After my initial disappointment, I had to move forward and see the cancellation of the event as an opportunity for growth and repositioning, not just for us but for our small business vendors,” said Green who has produced the 3-day affair for 25 years. “The addition of virtual access will give small businesses everywhere an opportunity to get their brands in front of thousands of African American consumers.”

Traditional elements of the Expo will remain including live performances and panel discussions. Many of the activities will be recorded and broadcast during the virtual component on August 28th-29th added Green.

Registration for exhibitors kicked off May 1st and offered to those who act quickly a 50 percent discount through May 7th.

“I wanted to show my appreciation to those who have patiently waited for us to make strategic decisions on how we would move forward in these uncertain times,” said Green. “The good news is that the majority of last year’s vendors didn’t pull out, and now we’re inviting others to capitalize on the introductory rates.”

Booth costs for the Black Women’s Expo range from $1,500 to $1,900. With the introductory special, spaces will run $750 – $950 during the first week of May. Special discounted rates will also be available for non-profit organizations. Full details for in-person and virtual opportunities are available at BWeNEXT.com.

For regular updates, follow the Black Women’s Expo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.