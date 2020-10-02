Black woman called police officer ‘master’ as she begged for help upside down in patrol car

Shataeah Kelly repeatedly told the officer she could not breathe but was ignored

By Grame Masse, Independent

A Black woman desperately called a white police officer “Master” as she was left upside down in a patrol car for 21 minutes, shocking new video shows.

Shataeah Kelly was caught on video telling the officer she could not breathe and begging for help after she slipped off the backseat headfirst onto the floor.

The body cam footage was released during a hearing in Aurora, Colorado, where officer Levi Huffine is appealing his February 20202 firing over the incident.

GRAPHIC: Shataean Kelly was handcuffed, hogtied & driven UPSIDE DOWN in a cop car for 21 mins. Incredibly upsetting & reminds me of Freddie Gray's death in police custody. Cops must treat people with RESPECT. It's unacceptable that ANYONE should have to beg for their life! pic.twitter.com/244JQH91RK — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 2, 2020

It shows Kelly, 28, shouting and crying while the officer allegedly ignored her as she struggled.

“I never knew how bad a heart could feel until I watched that video, and I was like, ‘How could you treat another person like that?’” Kelly told Fox News 31.

“Animals don’t even deserve to be treated like that, and what you did was you treated me less than the dirt on the ground.”

She was arrested before the August 2019 incident for fighting with another woman in a park.

Ms Kelly says she supports Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson’s decision to fire the officer.

“Chief, if you hear me, you’re doing the right thing,” she said.

“I really appreciate you hearing my story. You understand where my heart was. You understand that wrong is wrong and right is right.”

This article originally appeared in the Independent.