Black Voters Matter announces 2023 “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign

On Friday, September 15th—National Black Voter Day, Black Voters Matter (BVM) announced the 2023 launch of the Reclaim Your Vote campaign ahead of the National Voter Registration Day. This partnership with BET is designed to increase voter registration and participation in Black communities and help amplify the voices of millions of Black voters across the country who want their voices to be heard this election season.

BVM, BET Media Group and the National Urban League are excited to partner for the 2023 Reclaim Your Vote campaign. This national get out to vote campaign was launched in honor of National Black Voter Day, and just before the country’s largest single-day voter registration drive, National Voter Registration Day.

The National Black Voter Day campaign will extend through November 18, 2023, and galvanize Black voters across the country with a focus on seven core states where they will provide voters with a digital resource center and a one-stop shop for key voter information. In addition, there will be on-the-ground activations that feature in-person and online events throughout the election season with BET on-air talent.

The campaign’s activations will take place in key states to galvanize Black voters ahead of the general election in November including Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“Black Voters Matter continues to be a critical partner to our Reclaim Your Vote campaign. Their timely and nuanced understanding of Black people and communities is precisely what this campaign needs to be successful. At BET, just like at Black Voters Matter, we are invested in Black thriving – and so much of it begins at the ballot box.”, said Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Vice President, Social Impact, BET Media Group.

“We are excited to partner for a fourth year with BET on the Reclaim Your Vote campaign. Partnerships like this help to energize our communities by keeping civic responsibility top of mind. BET has the unique ability to reach millions of Black people of all ages everyday and we are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate in a way that helps us continue to build power in our communities. As we prepare for 2024, we must seize this opportunity to build power on the local level by encouraging people to get out and vote in local and statewide elections.” said Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown, co-founders of Black Voters Matter.

With right-wing conservatives ramping up for 2024 and the wave of oppressive voter suppression tactics moving across the country, BVM believes it is critical Black voters are engaged on the issues impacting Black communities and are prepared to mobilize for the work ahead.

Black Voters Matter, a 501c4, and Capacity Building Institute, a 501c3, are dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power through movement-building and engagement. Working with grassroots organizations, specifically in key states in the South, BVM seeks to increase voter registration and turnout, advocate for policies to expand voting rights/access, and help develop infrastructure where little or none exists to support a power-building movement that keeps Black voters and their issues at the forefront of our election process. For more information, please visit https://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org/