

The House Just Delivered a Bipartisan Answer.

Black Americans stood in long lines on Election Day to send Washington a message about the cost of living. Anyone who has watched rent, groceries and electric bills climb knows why. But the deeper squeeze is a slow drain on a family’s ability to build wealth, and the data shows it follows Black people from youth all the way into old age.

Black families start behind, with a median net worth almost $300,000 less than White families. The Federal Reserve’s latest survey puts the White median at nine times the Black median, the widest ratio since 2016. Retirement savings are where that gap festers. In 2022, only 34.7 percent of Black households held a retirement account, compared with 61.7 percent of White households.

Even among Americans earning $75,000 or more, 77 percent of Black respondentshave saved for retirement, compared with 87 percent of non-Black respondents. Black families across the nation are saving from a lower starting line, with less family wealth to cushion a setback. And when an emergency or a life expense does knock, the retirement account is often the first to pay for it. In one national survey, 29 percent of Black respondents with workplace plans had taken a hardship withdrawal, compared with 15 percent of non-Black respondents.

No institution understands this better than the Black church. Last fall, when the Rev. Kevin Lamár Peterman was installed as pastor of Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, the oldest Black Baptist congregation in Washington, DC, the celebration belonged as much to the mothers and fathers in ministry standing behind him as to the young pastor stepping forward. They were handing off a baton they had carried for decades. But a relay depends on runners who can afford to stop running. Many who gave their lives to the pulpit, the choir room and the church kitchen will retire on 403(b) plans that federal law has left frozen in time.

The 403(b) is the retirement plan of churches, charities, schools and nonprofit hospitals, institutions where people serve at a sacrifice in pulpits, classrooms and clinics. Under current law, outdated securities rules generally confine 403(b) plans to mutual funds and annuity contracts, while 401(k) plans can offer more.

These rules increase the cost of saving for the people with the least room to spare. Workers with 401(k) plans, and even members of Congress through the federal Thrift Savings Plan, can use a lower-cost tool called a collective investment trust, or CIT. Vanguard estimates that for a median worker earning $74,000, the cost gap adds up to $23,000 to $28,000 in forgone retirement savings over the course of a 40-year career. For a family with little to spare, that difference could have been a down payment on a house, a child’s tuition or a few more years of dignity in retirement.

Congress has a chance to give that security to Black families who need it most. This week the House passed the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act, which would allow 403(b) plans to offer CITs. Republicans and Democrats wrote it together, and members of both parties voted for it by an overwhelming margin of 295 to 128. The White House has said it “urges its enactment.” It now moves to the Senate, where it is led by Katie Britt, a Republican from Alabama, and Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia and senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. Warnock has said the bipartisan bill will “help ensure more workers can retire with dignity.” Twenty more senators have signed on, including eight Democrats.

Some critics, including longtime champions of Black families, have raised concerns that the securities law changes would benefit Wall Street middlemen and plan consultants at savers’ expense, and that fees need clearer disclosure. I share the instinct to protect savers. But CITs are not an experiment. They have served 401(k) participants for decades, and the bill carries safeguards. The administration notes that access is limited to plans with fiduciary protections and has pledged to work with the SEC and Labor Department on “clear disclosure of the fees and features.”

The real inequity is making workers who serve others pay more than their peers for the same retirement. This economic injustice must end.

The Black church has long known how to sit at a table with people who vote differently and still get the work done. A pastor from Georgia and a Republican from Alabama are doing it now. The House just did it too. Now the full Senate should join them. The pastors, teachers and nurses waiting on this bill have never asked which party a lawmaker belongs to. They ask only that the retirement they have earned not shrink because of a rule written for another era.

Former Democratic Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, America’s first elected Black governor, recently gave an anecdote that applies to successful bi-partisan strategy. Recalling his days as a Virginia senator and as a governor who Financial World magazine said ran the best-managed state in the nation for two years in a row, Wilder told an audience that his success was largely due to his ability to work with legislators from a different political party.

He said, “I didn’t recognize any aisle. I didn’t see an aisle to reach across. I saw a senator. I saw a delegate. I saw a person.”

Hazel Trice Edney is editor/publisher of the Trice Edney News Wire.