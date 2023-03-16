Black Violin promises to bring unique musical experience to House of Blues

Black Violin is comprised of two young Black men who have mastered the violin and viola and who have shared their talents with general audiences and youth around the country—even awarding scholarships through their community outreach and foundation.

For nearly 20 years, Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste have been performing for crowds, and many folks are amazed at their choice of string instruments. The band uses its unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.

“We’re big, Black guys, we should be playing basketball or football,” said Marcus. He added: “When you do something you’re not supposed to do, people see you differently.”

Black Violin has toured extensively, often playing over 200 shows a year — including for young, low-income students in urban communities. These performances aimed to challenge stereotypes and preconceived notions of what a “classical musician” looks and sounds like. “The stereotypes are always there, embedded so deep in our culture,” Baptiste, who plays the viola, told the Pittsburgh City Paper.

“Just by nature of our existence, we challenge those ideas. It’s a unique thing that brings people together who aren’t usually in the same room, and in the current climate, it’s good to bring people together.”

And this Grammy-nominated classical-meets-hip-hop duo will perform in Chicago at the House of Blues on April 1.

The two met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers.

Post-college, they reconvened to produce beats for South Florida rappers, and began building an audience in local clubs. They later went on to win Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, and eventually sold-out headline performances at venues across the country, including a sold out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018.

They have collaborated with Alicia Keys, Wu Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and others, and have been nominated for Grammys in 2021 and 2023.

The duo shared more insights into its phenomenal career with the Crusader.

Marcus said he wasn’t hooked on the violin in high school. “I wanted to play anything but the violin, but that’s all they had left, so that’s what I ended up with. But I was all about drums, guitar, the sax and trumpet.

“Now I’m just glad that I do it because now we’re able to do something that people don’t expect. People either think I am a bass player or security and little do they know I’m a violin player.”

They note that in the beginning they still lacked the visibility that they sought. “When we tried to explain to people what Black Violin was, they would have a hard time understanding it you know? Now, it would just be a video link, and [that would explain it all].

Their Grammy nods have been amazing. Marcus shared: “I’m ready to win one so there’s that whole ‘It’s an honor to be nominated thing,’ and yeah I’m honored to be nominated, but it would be a real honor to win one so, maybe next year.”

Black Violin has a foundation that helps youth and before COVID, they instructed many student orchestras. “I think we are going to get back to inviting students to join us on stage. I think it’s enriching and students have a really good time. They’re educated, entertained and inspired at the same time.”

The duo described their music: “Think about a meal in the kitchen that’s got Moroccan and Italian and Greek influences, but there’s a dish in front of you that you’ve never seen before, but you like the way it looks, and it tastes like something you’ve never had before in your life. That’s what we try to be.”

Black Violin has drawn inspiration from jazz violinists Regina Carter and Stuff Smith. “Regina Carter is the GOAT. I feel like when I hear her, she sounds like my aunt playing the violin; you know what I mean? In the best way, like really super respectful, it almost feels like a piece of me and I’m so inspired by her,” said Marcus.

Black Violin derived its name from Stuff Smith. Marcus recalls his first day at college and listening to Smith on a CD called Black Violin “and it changed my entire perception of what’s possible. He had so much soul. It definitely wasn’t classical, it wasn’t the jazz I had heard before, but it was more like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong jazz.”

“And when it came time for us to name ourselves, Wil said, ‘Black Violin’ immediately. Our name was inspired by an album that changed our perception of what’s possible,” Marcus stated. He added that they decided that “we’re going to be the Blackest violinists you’ll ever see.”

Check out Black Violin on April 1 at the House of Blues. For more info, visit houseofblues.com. For more info about the duo, visit blackviolin.net