Black United Fund of Illinois to hold “Casino Night & Concert”

The Black United Fund of Illinois, Inc. (BUFI) is hosting a “Casino Night & Concert” 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL.

Carolyn Day

“Having survived COVID-19, the fundraiser is needed to raise capital funds to maintain the 38-year-old organization,” said Carolyn Day, executive director of BUFI. “We are excited about this Casino Night & Concert event because we haven’t had a fundraiser since 2016 after the death of our late founder, Henry English.” The 73-year-old activist was on his way to a get-out-to-vote rally on March 5, 2016, when his van was rear-ended on Lake Shore Drive. He died later.

Picking up the mantle is Day who is the former executive director of Literacy Chicago. She received her M.Ed. degree in Educational Psychology from Loyola University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Disorders from Lincoln University. Day has vowed to “strengthen and elevate the charitable organization and to continue the legacy by increasing programs, economic development, and partnerships for the community.”

BUFI’s casino night event includes food, drinks, a 45-minute concert featuring secret, fabulous illusionists, a variety of casino games including blackjack, craps, poker, roulette and money wheel, and multiple raffle drawings for those who attend. Explaining, Day said “if you lose your play money, you will be able to ‘buy-back in’ with your real money at our onsite bank, and parking is free. It’s an excellent entertainment event for a good cause,” she stated.

BUFI is a 501 © (3) independent affiliate of the National Black United Fund. Designed to improve the quality of life for Black people through self-sufficiency at the local level, BUFI supports groups and individuals throughout Chicago, the South Shore Community, and other Illinois communities. BUFI promotes voluntary payroll deductions, economic vitality, workforce training, and academic development for at-risk youth who are from first-generation college families.

The casino event tickets are priced at $200 per person, which includes casino play, drinks, food, and entertainment, and can be purchased from the event website, www.BUFIFUNDRAISER.ORG. You may also call 773.324.0494 with any questions.