Black Star Project partners with Absolutely Everything on Small Business Saturday – Nov. 26th

The Black Star Project and Absolutely Anything Essential have partnered for Small Business Saturday on November 26th and to host a “Background Friendly Job Fair” on December 2, 2022.

Please stop by 3521 S. King Drive on Saturday, November 26th between 10 am and 5 pm to support community small businesses and bring a toy to support our community toy drive.

Also join us at the Action Coalition of Englewood, 6455 S. Peoria on Friday, December 2nd, from 10 am until 1 pm for a Background Friendly Job Fair (click here to register or see below for details).

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
