Black Star Project partners with Absolutely Everything on Small Business Saturday – Nov. 26th

The Black Star Project and Absolutely Anything Essential have partnered for Small Business Saturday on November 26th and to host a “Background Friendly Job Fair” on December 2, 2022.
Please stop by 3521 S. King Drive on Saturday, November 26th between 10 am and 5 pm to support community small businesses and bring a toy to support our community toy drive.
Also join us at the Action Coalition of Englewood, 6455 S. Peoria on Friday, December 2nd, from 10 am until 1 pm for a Background Friendly Job Fair (click here to register or see below for details).