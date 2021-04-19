Black Rob Is Dead At 51, One Week After Revealing Heartbreaking Health Issues

Black Rob
Black Rob (Courtesy of Jackie O & Co.)

Written by Paul Meara

Black Rob has passed away at the age of 51. The former Bad Boy rapper revealed recently that he was homeless and battling health issues, and was even hospitalized for kidney failure a week ago.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Shit is crazy. The shit is hard,” Rob said. “I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?”

Last week, he posted a video from his hospital bed to give well wishes to DMX’s family and friends following the Ruff Ryder legend’s death at age 50.

Black Rob Instagram Post

Black Rob, Bad Boy Records
Black Rob (Instagram screenshot)

Rob’s death was first announced by DJ Self, and later confirmed by friends such as Mark Curry and Mario Winans.

“This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother! RIP BLACK ROB!” Winans captioned a picture of Rob he posted to Instagram.

Mario Winan Instagram Post

This article originally appeared on BET.

