BLACK PROGRESS AND SELF-SABOTAGE

Black people have had a very rough time in America. In just about every arena there have been significant challenges. In spite of this, Blacks have also had unprecedented triumphs. Yet, though this is the case, the community is still suffering from dissension and division coming from without and within!

Sean “Puffy” Combs, arguably one of the most successful Black men in America, has been sued by a former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for the sum of $30 million. As it turns out, it is said she ended up with much, much more than that.

That’s not all…her allegations have opened up a can of worms, with others coming forth with claims about Diddy’s actions, which include tales of alleged extreme cruelty to others. Some folks feel Combs is one of those who actually deserves to be maligned.

Another Black celebrity in the spotlight has been rapper T.I. Harris and his son, King. King has, according to some observers, been problematic (read spoiled) since he was a young child. Recently, he ended up in an actual public physical skirmish with his dad at a Falcon’s game, and the episode has tarnished the family’s reputation. T.I. is doing damage control, but now a lot of people are wondering if King is actually T.I.’s biological son!

Another situation, which is patently ridiculous, is connected with the great singer/entertainer Beyoncé Knowles. Beyoncé recently ended her Renaissance Tour, which, by almost all observers, was a resounding success. In addition to this, a movie featuring the tour recently opened.

Beyoncé has always been somewhat controversial and often disliked, or even hated, by many people. Photos were taken of her at her movie’s premiere. Again, she garnered harsh criticism for how she looked in the photos. She was accused of lightening her complexion in order to look white, and from that people are jumping to the conclusion that she is demonstrating self-hatred!

Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that 1: a person has a tendency to look different in photos depending upon the lighting that is used, and 2: Beyoncé has been the same complexion her entire life! As a result of the widespread criticism she received from those photos, her mother, Tina Knowles, has lashed out at the critics because she is tired of people attacking Beyoncé. She made it clear that Beyoncé is not wearing makeup in order to appear “white.”

Another issue connected with Blacks who are fabulously wealthy include Tyler Perry, who has come under fire for various reasons, the latest being that he has decided to revive his character, Madea.

He is accused of wearing dresses to appease the white powers-that-be. In fact, several comedians have pushed the theory that any Black man in the public eye, in order to garner success, must wear a dress. They say this is a way to emasculate Black men.

Tyler Perry made it plain, however, that it was HIS idea to play Madea and to wear a dress. The character is based on one of his family members, and he feels that Madea generates a certain kind of humor that can help uplift the Black community.

Other successful Black people who have been met with animosity from Black people for one reason or another include British Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle; Megan Thee Stallion; Oprah Winfrey and her friend, Gayle King; Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and others too numerous to name!

Essentially, to a certain extent, the Black community has become a hater of Blacks who have found success, regardless of how much they give back to the community.

This translates into a kind of self-sabotage that will ensure failure of Black progress. Hatred of successful Blacks by other Blacks must cease if the community is to survive and thrive! A Luta Continua.