Black Pride to shine at Democratic National Convention

United Center Jumbotron showing the DNC 2024 logo

With just days to go before the Democratic National Convention, excitement is building in Chicago as high-profile politicians, delegates, Hollywood celebrities and journalists from across the globe arrive in the Windy City, where Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black woman to be nominated for president.

Caterers and party planners are busy preparing to host well-heeled spectators at big events throughout Chicago, including one hosted by Illinois’ Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire who’s throwing his own exclusive, invitation only affair.

Black pride will shine as Harris accepts the nomination as the convention serves to boost her campaign for the White House.

“I’m all in for Kamala. I’m ready for her,” said Gloria Norwood, a South Shore resident, who will be watching the convention from her home.

Hotels are fully booked with just three days remaining before an estimated 50,000 visitors are set to flood the city for the four-day convention. Taxis and Ubers are crisscrossing the city with passengers. And security is ready to swing into high gear as Chicago prepares to host the biggest event of the year, during its busiest tourist season of the year.

The CTA plans to add some additional “L” runs to handle the influx of convention visitors. Last week the CTA opened its new Green Line station on Damen, just blocks from the United Center. CTA riders will contend with bus reroutes around security perimeters surrounding the convention sites. The agency is also preparing for some equipment to go to DNC use, though CTA President Dorval Carter has promised aldermen the transit agency will be able to run buses and trains during the convention with minimal effects on everyday passengers.

Blocks away from the United Center, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors are expected to march in an area designated by the city and law enforcement. On Tuesday, a federal judge declined to force the city to move the protest area closer to the United Center, but organizers of the protests said they will appeal the decision.

Media and hospitality tents are going up on Madison Street and all around the United Center on the near West side, where Harris will officially be nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate who will take on Donald Trump in November.

In the parking lot on the south side of the United Center huge tents have been erected to house the major television networks ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and CNN. Nearby is a large space that has been reserved to hold many network satellite trucks and the PBS television network.

At least 2,000 journalists from around the world have been credentialed to cover the convention. They include the Chicago Crusader, the Chicago Defender and WVON 1690, which will broadcast live from a booth inside the United Center.

On Saturday, August 17, the Democratic National Convention Committee will welcome journalists with a massive media party at Navy Pier.

Near the United Center on Tuesday, August 13, concrete barriers and fences were visible but not yet in place as local, state and federal officials prepare to create a massive security presence around the building, where former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and President Joe Biden will be among the many convention speakers, which starts Monday, August 19.

The highlight of the week will be Vice President Harris, who will give a speech and accept the Democratic nomination on the final day of the convention. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to officially accept the vice-presidential nomination Wednesday night.

Harris has been riding a wave of gathering momentum in opinion polls and campaign donations after President Biden dropped out of the race last month, following weeks of criticism about his age and cognitive abilities.

Harris’ extraordinary ascension to the presidency in American politics has invigorated a political Party increasingly viewed as being out of touch with Black America. But the introduction of revisionist Project 2025 and Trump’s attack on Harris’ racial identity have motivated many Blacks to rally around her and the Democratic Party.

Her campaign is drawing support across racial and gender lines. White men and women and young Americans are supporting her on social media and campaign donation drives.

Black support for Harris has been the strongest during her historic rise in American politics. Black pastors have rallied around her, including Al Sharpton. On August 13, Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Chicago-based historically Black sorority of which Harris is a member, launched its own political action committee to raise money for political candidates.

Actors Spike Lee and Jenifer Lewis have publicly supported Harris. On social media, singer John Legend said that he’s “ready to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President.”

“She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.”

Legend is among the many celebrities who will perform during the convention week. Questions remain whether superstar artist Beyonce will perform.

In 2016, Beyonce performed for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and allowed Harris to use her song “Freedom” as a campaign anthem.

Creative Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy arm based in Hollywood, will host one of the biggest and best parties of the week, a multi-act concert co-hosted by actress Octavia Spencer on Wednesday, the second-to-last night of the convention.

Not to be outdone, on August 20, Governor Pritzker and his wife will host their own party at the Salt Shed, a converted Morton Salt factory on the Chicago River and one of the city’s premier concert venues, where John Legend will perform.