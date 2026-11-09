Black Press pioneer Ernie Pitt dies at 80

Ernest Harold “Ernie” Pitt, a pioneering Black newspaper publisher, Vietnam War veteran and civil rights advocate who spent more than four decades ensuring that African Americans in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, had a voice in their community, died October 23, 2026, of natural causes. He was 80.

Pitt was the co-founder and longtime publisher of the Winston-Salem Chronicle, a weekly newspaper established in 1974 that became an influential voice in North Carolina’s Black Press. His death marks the loss of a respected member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the organization representing Black-owned newspapers across the country.

For 43 years, Pitt guided the Chronicle through financial challenges, political pressures and changing demands of newspaper publishing while maintaining its commitment to covering issues affecting African American families, businesses, churches, schools and neighborhoods.

The newspaper’s first edition appeared September 5, 1974, carrying a message across its front page: “We Salute All the People of Winston-Salem.” The publication began with a commitment to recognizing Black achievement while addressing discrimination, political representation and economic opportunity.

Pitt founded the newspaper with Ndubisi Egemonye. His former wife, Elaine Lynch Pitt, also played an important role in its development, serving as business manager and helping sustain the operation.

Like many pioneering Black publishers, Pitt performed numerous jobs to keep the publication operating. He worked as a reporter, editor, advertising salesman, circulation manager and printer, often delivering newspapers himself.

His determination helped transform the modest weekly into an award-winning publication that documented the experiences of generations of Winston-Salem residents.

Pitt was born December 19, 1945, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and grew up in Greensboro. His commitment to civil rights developed during his teenage years, when he participated in demonstrations challenging racial segregation.

At 17, he attended the historic 1963 March on Washington, where he heard the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech.

After graduating from Dudley High School in 1964, Pitt attended North Carolina A&T State University, where he studied architecture. He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

His journey into journalism included significant personal obstacles. Following a 1970 drug conviction, Pitt served two years in prison, where he continued his education. After his release, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a journalism degree in 1974. He was later pardoned by North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt.

During his journalism studies, Pitt investigated disparities in bar examination passage rates among Black law school graduates. When newspapers declined to publish his findings, the experience strengthened his determination to establish a publication that would address stories overlooked by mainstream media.

Under Pitt’s leadership, the Chronicle became known for coverage that extended beyond ceremonial events and community announcements. The newspaper examined racial inequities, public education, economic development and criminal justice issues. Its early reporting questioned the conviction of Darryl Hunt, a Black man wrongfully convicted of murder who was eventually exonerated.

Pitt also championed youth athletics, educational achievement and community recognition. His publishing interests included The Black College Sports Review, which highlighted historically Black colleges and universities and their athletic programs.

Beyond journalism, Pitt supported community celebrations, youth initiatives and the National Black Theatre Festival. He also served as chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

His public career included controversy surrounding a housing-authority land transaction that resulted in federal fraud convictions in 2009. Both convictions were overturned by a federal appeals court in 2012. Pitt subsequently spoke about the importance of faith, perseverance and forgiveness.

In 2017, Pitt sold the Chronicle to Chronicle Media Group, ending more than four decades of ownership while ensuring that the newspaper continued serving Winston-Salem.

His contributions to journalism were recognized in 2022 when he was inducted into the North Carolina Media & Journalism Hall of Fame.

The NNPA joined the Black Press community in mourning his death. In a statement distributed November 3, NNPA President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. extended condolences and prayers to Pitt’s family and those associated with the newspaper.

Pitt’s family remembered him not only as a publisher and community leader but also as a devoted father and grandfather.

“He was a leader and a great man,” his son, Wali Pitt, said in a family statement published by the Chronicle. “He loved his children. He loved his grandchildren, and he loved journalism. He gave us a great life.”

Pitt is survived by his children, Khalilah Pitt, Jaeson Pitt and Wali Pitt; four grandchildren, Kwesi Covington, Zuri Lou Pitt, Ahzir Pitt and Namaari Pitt; his former wife, Elaine Lynch Pitt; his brother, Clarence Allen Pitt; his partner, Vicki Gordon; and other relatives.

A public viewing was scheduled for Thursday, November 5, at Russell Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, followed by visitation at Clemmons United Methodist Church in Clemmons, North Carolina. Funeral services were scheduled for Friday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. A private interment is scheduled for Monday, November 9, at Salisbury National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions to the NC Black Publishers’ Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Donations may be made through give.unc.edu/donate by searching for fund number 242809.

The Winston-Salem Chronicle reporting by Derwin L. Montgomery contributed to this story.

Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader newspapers, remembered Pitt as a longtime colleague and friend whose contributions to the Black Press extended far beyond his own publication. “I was saddened to hear of the death of Ernie Pitt,” Leavell said, recalling their many years working together through the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and Amalgamated Publishers Inc. She said they traveled extensively, meeting with advertisers and addressing challenges facing Black newspapers nationwide. Their efforts also included the Michael House, former publisher of the Chicago Defender. “He had a genius mind and a terrific personality,” Leavell said. “He shall be greatly missed by us all.”