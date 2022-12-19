BLACK PEOPLE DOMINATING THE NEWS

Lately, it appears that Black people are dominating the news. Of course, it is not new that Black people have always appeared in the print and electronic media, but recently they have been unusually prominent on national and international platforms. In one particular case, the outcomes of the event will have a major impact on the United States balance of power in the legislative branch of the government.

Regarding this last point, most Democrats and right-minded Americans breathed a sigh of ecstatic relief when the nerve-wracking Georgia Senate race was resolved due to the victory of incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Warnock was part of a cliffhanger; he was in a runoff race with Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock won by a thread, and his victory helped secure a Democratic majority in the Senate. This can give Vice President Kamala Harris some breathing room to devote to her other vice-presidential duties, since she has had to serve as a tie-breaker in the Senate. It remains to be seen, however, how this will ultimately turn out since Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who periodically thwarted the Democratic vote, decided to switch parties and become an Independent. The plot thickens.

On another note, we have all been watching the train wreck that has seen Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” influence the public discourse on race, specifically on antisemitism. Ye has lost a lot of money, friends, and according to some people, his mind, as he has made one controversial statement after another. He has dredged up the conspiracy theory of the Satanic hold on the music and entertainment industry and has accused a lot of his former friends of demonic practices. He even went on record to alienate Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. Regarding Musk, he openly opined that Musk might be a Chinese hybrid and a clone!

Regarding Trump, he brought a notorious antisemite and white supremacist to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Bringing his controversial guest has cast a pall over Trump’s presidential run, since he was seen openly entertaining a racist antisemite. Basically, Ye is in the process of antagonizing almost everyone, except his cult-like fan base.

Another African American dominating the media is the former Olympian and great WNBA basketball star, Brittney Griner. Griner, as most people know by now, had been sentenced to serve nine years in a Russian labor camp for being caught with a small amount of cannabis oil. President Biden made good on his promise to get her released, since she had been considered to be wrongfully detained.

Interestingly, her release in a prisoner swap has elated a lot of people on one side, and enraged people on the other. Vitriol is being spewed against her among many white people and some Blacks. Both groups allege that they are unhappy because she is “anti-American” due to her refusal to honor the national anthem. Some opponents claim that she should have been left in Russia since Paul Whelan, a former Marine, who has been detained and accused of being a spy, was left behind. Russian president Vladimir Putin made it very clear that there would be a one-for-one swap and that it was non-negotiable. A lot of people feel that Biden should have left Griner behind if both she and Whelan couldn’t be released. As a result, opponents are blaming President Biden for bungling the issue. Many African Americans, and sensible others, on the other hand, are ecstatic that Griner was released.

Finally, there is a new documentary highlighting the trials and tribulations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. It is interesting to note the opposition that Meghan has had to endure, not only from the British press and the royal family, but from everyday people. She is quite unpopular in Britain, according to some reports. Meghan said she was not treated like a “Black woman” until her marriage to Prince Harry, and some Black people are disturbed by her comment. Others, however, understand that her presence in the Royal Family and the Black blood that would therein ensue would automatically generate antagonism.

When considering the foregoing, Black people are major influencers on the global stage, and it would behoove those Blacks who complain about a lack of power to take heed; you are stronger than you give yourself credit for. A Luta Continua.