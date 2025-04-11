Black Pastors slam Trump’s attacks on civil rights and democracy

Mayor Brandon Johnson at Rainbow PUSH.

In separate appearances, Rev. Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III fiercely criticized Donald Trump and his policies, which they say are rooted in racism and aimed at dismantling civil rights and healthcare protections for poor Americans.

Delivering a passionate message on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Bryant—who traveled from Atlanta—called on Black Americans to resist Trump’s executive orders and rekindle the fire for justice that fueled past civil rights movements.

Inviting the audience to raise their hands, Bryant, introduced by Moss, pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ, issued a stark challenge: “This nation has to catch on fire,” he declared, referencing the Great Chicago Fire of October 8, 1871. Bryant said that no one knows exactly how the fire started, but legend holds that a cow in the O’Leary barn kicked over a lantern. The blaze destroyed over 17,000 structures across 3.3 square miles, left more than 90,000 people homeless, killed about 300, and caused an estimated $220 million in damages.

“People’s lives were destroyed because someone didn’t realize the danger of placing a flame near a cow,” Bryant said. “You’d be surprised what carelessness can do—not just to a city, but to a country. Kicking over things can destroy more than you think and impact more than you can calculate.”

He likened that recklessness to what’s happening in today’s political climate. “People in Red states thought Trump and President Musk were just going to kick over DEI—Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—and the things that matter to Black people,” Bryant said. “Now they’re finding out those same people are coming after Social Security, veterans, and public school budgets.”

“Trump voters thought they were safe from the fire,” he continued, “but now Cubans and Venezuelans who voted for Trump are watching him deport their friends and relatives—all because we let a cow get too close to a fire.”

“They chose the most convicted over the most qualified,” Bryant added, referring to Trump’s criminal convictions. “They were so troubled by what a Black woman represents that they embraced a man who hates all women.”

According to Bryant, a lack of civics education has contributed to the misunderstanding of political roles, such as the limits of a vice president’s authority. He warned that the metaphorical fire ignited by Trump is spreading, affecting federal workers in Michigan, Ohio and Oklahoma—states he carried in past elections. These workers are now being fired under initiatives backed by billionaire Elon Musk, Bryant said.

“When they pledged to the flag, they didn’t know they were saluting a swastika,” Bryant said. “Three hundred thousand Black people are at risk of losing their jobs and will never secure contracts—because we let a cow get too close to the fire.”

Bryant urged accountability in leadership. “Sometimes, you have to be responsible for who you allow to hold the flame,” he said. “If they don’t know how to manage the fire, it will get out of control.”

“Why would anyone elect a convicted felon who wasn’t faithful to his wives?” Bryant asked. “Why would he be faithful to these yet-to-be United States of America? Apparently, America likes playing with fire.”

He warned that the consequences of racism and resentment are far-reaching. “You can’t throw people into unemployment and expect no political or social repercussions. Having a job is about dignity, not just a paycheck. Without that, people are left with nothing more than a pack of matches.”

Bryant quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who once said that crime is often found where poverty thrives. “You cannot take away Medicare and Medicaid from children and veterans and expect the country to act like nothing happened,” Bryant said.

“Poverty is expanding by the moment. The stock market isn’t the only thing crashing—so are morale and self-esteem. Cruelty has become the national language. Racism is becoming more emboldened by the hour.”

Marking the 57th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson echoed that sentiment on April 4: “Dark forces tried to stop the message Dr. King gave to America,” Johnson said. “They threatened him, but here we are, a generation later, still carrying forward the work he began to bring equity and justice to all.”

Rev. Moss echoed the urgency. “This generation has to catch on fire,” he said. “Our churches have to catch on fire. We won’t go quietly, and the fire of Chicago will ignite a movement across this country.”

In a recent video, Moss warned that America is “in the midst of a hostile takeover,” and revealed the hidden forces behind Trump’s movement, pointing to Curtis Yarvin, whom he described as one of the most influential white nationalist thinkers in the country. Yarvin, born in the U.S. (not Germany), is the founder of the Dark Enlightenment or neo-reactionary movement, which opposes egalitarianism and democracy.

“This movement believes democracy is a failed experiment that should be replaced by a monarchy or dictatorship,” Moss said. “And they plan to do it with Silicon Valley venture capitalists using their wealth and data to miseducate the public.”

Moss identified Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, as a disciple of Yarvin. Thiel, a gay Republican, resigned from Facebook’s board in 2022 to support Trump’s campaign. He also funded Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, now Trump’s vice president, and a vocal admirer of Yarvin.

Screenshot/ Dr. Rev. Otis Moss

Yarvin promotes a policy known as R.A.G.E.—Retire All Government Employees—aligned with Project 2025 and the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to Moss.

Moss said Yarvin believes Black Americans have “a naturally lower IQ” and “no moral fiber,” asserting that civil rights created “garbage.” He added that Trump’s advisor Steve Bannon admires Thiel’s work, and a cohort of tech billionaires adhere to these views.

To counter this movement, Moss urged Black Americans to educate themselves and direct their dollars wisely. “We shouldn’t support any business that plays in our face,” he said. “Support Black institutions that believe in liberation—churches, HBCUs, independent press, unions, and sororities.”

“They’re coming after us—dismantling the Department of Education and retiring all government employees. We’re in the midst of a hostile takeover of America.”

Moss blasted Trump’s executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” which threatens funding for the Smithsonian Institution—founded in 1846—for featuring “divisive, race-based ideology.” Moss said Trump ordered Vance to remove “improper ideology” from the museum.

In response, Moss vowed to add the Smithsonian’s $2 million budget into his church’s budget and had his congregation vote to support the idea.

“There’s one thing these far-right wingers fear,” Moss said. “Black unity. We have the power—and we are connected to an all-powerful God.”