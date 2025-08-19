Black owned, woman owned, radio station moves to Matteson, IL

Under the leadership of Mayor Sheila Currin, the Village of Matteson, IL has continued to build opportunities for entrepreneurs, small businesses and established companies. As such, the #1 streaming station in the world, The Omni-Channel™ aka Omni Channel Radio, chose to move its new studios to Matteson, IL.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for August 22nd at 10 a.m. at the station. Several community leaders, politicians and business leaders are expected to be in attendance. The festivities continue in the Southland, with the Mix Team, led by Brian Furious Frazier along with station powerhouses, Davonte Stone and Ramonski Luv at Suskin’s Bar & Grill, 19030 Pulaski Rd, Country Club Hills.

The Omni Channel’s rich roster also includes Music Director, O So Good Odie, Daniel “Big Poppa” Dees, Troi Tyler, Sam Chatman, Gene Phillips, Elsie Cardell, Sasha Dalton, Dion Walker, Davante Davis, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Michael Brown, Consultant Engineer.

During the ceremony, Ken Johnson of Bro N’ Laws BBQ, a small business from Chicago’s Westside, is expected to receive special recognition as the station’s longest advertiser.

Reflecting on the growth of the station, “in retrospect”, CEO Tracey Bell, said, “In 2019, the station launched with a digital and community focus. With our rich roster of talent, initial critics expressed skepticism about the prospects for success in a market dominated by established networks. Meanwhile, the Networks continued to replace community-focused radio with profitability models. When the Pandemic forced many industries to reimagine itself, the broadcast industry neglected to pivot. Enters…THE OMNI-CHANNEL™ The Omni-Channel™ is the largest streaming radio station in the world. It earns approximately 3 million streams a month and is consumed more than the Top 10 networks, COMBINED. Though, the industry seldom recognizes broadcasters that look like me, as competition, we will remain steadfast in our mission: To serve and celebrate the SOUL of the community. The Omni Channel is the Heartbeat of Soul.”