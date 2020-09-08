Black-Owned Line of Bulletproof Vests For Adults and Children Sees 400% Increase in Sales

By Black Business

Thyk Skynn, a Black-owned line of fashionable bulletproof vests for men, women, and children, has seen a nearly 400 percent increase in sales over the past few weeks as Americans continue to grow concerned about their protection from police shootings and other random acts of violence.

Mike Tyree, the founder and CEO of Thyk Skynn, was a police officer in the city of Atlanta for 9 years. He says he left his career and decided to start the business to give innocent people a safe way to peacefully protect themselves.

Thyk Skynn vests have the same function as others bulletproof vests but are more fashionable and can even be disguised as normal attire. There are several designs available in various colors and sizes, and each vest has a ballistic armor panel carrier where ballistic material can be placed inside. The vests, however, are not cheap. They range from $325 to upwards of $500.

According to TMZ, the increase in sales apparently began following a continuous increase of senseless shootings of African Americans by police officers such as the case of Jacob Blake who was shot in the back 7 times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For more information about Thyk Skynn, visit www.thykskynn.com or follow the brand on Instagram @ThykSkynn

This article originally appeared on Black Business.