Black-owned greeting card line makes history with Jewel-Osco partnership

Lavenderpop Greeting Cards, a Chicago-based collection of Black- and Chicago-themed cards, is happy to announce its partnership with Jewel-Osco. In doing so, Lavenderpop Greeting Cards makes history as the first independent and Black-owned line to be carried in the 121-year history of the popular grocery store chain.

Lavenderpop Greeting Cards will be rolled out in 10 locations including South Holland, South Chicago and Oak Park. Full list is below and at [www.lavenderpop.com].

Otis Richardson, owner and creator of Lavenderpop Greeting Cards, is an artist and nationally published illustrator based in Washington Park. Richardson illustrated and wrote all designs in the collection. His paintings have been exhibited in exhibitions sponsored by Stone Arts Supply, Stony Island Arts Bank, Hyde Park Arts Center, and the Museum of Science and Industry. His illustrations have been published in Sophisticates Black Hair Care magazine, the book “Out and Proud in Chicago,” and Windy City Times. Richardson’s recent drawing of legendary House DJ Frankie Knuckles is included in the fundraising color book for the Chicago Reader.

Because of the recent protest against police brutality and systematic racism towards Black men, women, and children, there has been a renewed call to support justice and economic development for the Black community. “I think it’s great that corporations and the public are being very intentional about supporting Black businesses. I want people to know that my deal with Jewel-Osco was confirmed in 2019, so Jewel was actually ahead of the game when it comes to supporting me as a Black entrepreneur,” says Mr. Richardson. “The executives at Jewel-Osco have been fantastic in assisting me through the process of becoming a certified vendor. The store managers and staff have really welcomed the card line and offered me a lot of support and encouragement.”

Where can shoppers find them? Lavenderpop Greeting Cards will either be displayed in the Floral section or the greeting card section in a stand-alone spinner rack.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m really inspired to offer customers an exciting option for Black greeting cards. I believe shoppers will connect to the cards based on the bold illustrations, and humorous Chicago-themed designs such as birthday cards based on Chicago styled hot dogs, Chicago mix popcorn and House music. Because of social distancing, I hope buyers will see Lavenderpop Greeting Cards as another way to stay in touch with their friends and family.”

Full store list:

7530 S. Stony Island Ave., 17705 S. Halsted St., Homewood, 3153 W. 183rd St., Homewood, 11730 S. Marshfield Ave., 1220 S. Ashland Ave., 87 W. 87th St., 1655 E. 95th St., 9400 S. Ashland Ave., 443 E. 34th St. and 7036 W. Roosevelt Road, Oak Park.