In many ways, America’s music is Black music and this topic will be explored in Black Music: Let The Archives Sing. WHUR radio host Angela Stribling will explore this topic with an expert panel that includes the Grammy Award winning musician and Artistic Director for the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz, Jason Moran, and pop and R&B music arranger, the late Luther Vandross’s noted music director, Nat Adderley, Jr., multi-genre recording artist and instrumentalist, Damien Sneed, and Grammy-nominated vocalist, songwriter and hip- hop artist, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh. The discussion will span across different musical genres while exploring how well preserved black musical history and its contributors are both nationally and internationally. This panel will also feature a Q&A session with questions from The HistoryMakers MusicMakers Advisory Committee.
This 90-minute program is scheduled to stream on YouTube and Facebook Live at 12:00 noon EST on Saturday, December 20 as part of the penultimate installment of The HistoryMakers 20@2020: 20 Days and 20 Nights Convening and Celebration.
Angela Stribling – Moderator
Angela Stribling is probably best known for her television career on BET as Host of Screen Scene, the network’s premier entertainment news show. She spent four years hosting Screen Scene before becoming an integral part of launching BET Jazz. During this time, she also hosted BET Jazz Discovery; A showcase of undiscovered jazz artists, and BET Jazz Scene; The only nationally broadcast jazz industry newsmagazine. Stribling began her broadcast career as a news intern at WTTG-TV (Fox affiliate in Washington, DC) and WOL-AM Radio (Washington, DC), and progressed to WHUR Radio. She has also hosted several syndicated programs for the American Urban Radio Networks. Stribling discovered her love for singing at the age of 4. Classically trained, she hones her jazz skills at various venues around the world including the world famous Blue Note in New York City. Angela has shared the stage with musical legends Stevie Wonder, and Chaka Kahn. She sang for President Bill Clinton and Robert De Niro at a fundraiser in New York City for Congressman Charles Rangel. Stribling’s love affair with Europe and Asia began in 2002 when Hennessy invited her as their jazz vocalist for one week of sold out performances in Myanmar (Burma) and later that year for their Hennessy Smooth and Mellow International Jazz Tour. In radio, television, and music, Stribling has built an impressive career as a multimedia broadcaster and communicator. Stribling, who has appeared in several films and television shows, is one of the most sought after voices in the country. Her professional credits include national radio and television campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, Prudential Life Insurance, Time Life, Colgate Simply White Toothpaste, and Folgers Coffee. Stribling earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Merchandising and Buying from the Fashion Institute.
Nat Adderley Jr.: Panelist
Nat Adderly Jr. is a pianist, composer, arranger, and producer, best known for his work with Luther Vandross. Adderly Jr. wrote (and arranged) Luther’s first top 20 pop hit, “Stop to Love”, and some other important Luther songs, including “Wait for Love” and the Grammy-nominated “Give me the Reason”. Adderly Jr. also produced “The Closer I Get To You”, a duet with Beyonce Knowles. That track is featured on Beyonce’s grammy-winning Dangerously in Love (best contemporary R&B album), on Luther’s grammy-winning Dance With My Father (best R&B album), and the track won the Grammy in 2004 for best R&B performance by a duo or group. In 2003, Adderly Jr. produced Luther’s Live 2003 at Radio City Music Hall. Adderly Jr. was Luther’s musical director from 1981 until his death. Many other artists have had major successes with help from Adderley Jr., including Kirk Whalum, Natalie Cole, Johnny Gill, Aretha Franklin, Gloria Lynne, and Doc Powell. Adderly Jr. is also a gifted pianist and conductor. He received his BA from Yale University.
Terri Lyne Carrington: Panelist
With technical wizardry and profound creativity, NEA Jazz Master, Terri Lyne Carrington, has become one of the giants of today’s jazz music. A three-time GRAMMY Award-winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator, Carrington began her professional career at only ten years old and received a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music at the age of 11. She is the first female artist to ever win the GRAMMY Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, which she received for her 2013 work, “Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue.” Over the four-decade-plus span of her career, she has played with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Lester Bowie, Cassandra Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Stan Getz, Al Jarreau, John Scofield, Pharoah Sanders, and Esperanza Spalding among countless other jazz luminaries.
In 2019, Carrington received the prestigious Doris Duke Artist Award as recognition of her important work in the field. She has curated musical presentations at Harvard University, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and the John F. Kennedy Center, and has enjoyed multi-disciplinary collaborations with esteemed visual artists Mickalene Thomas and Carrie Mae Weems. Her artistry and commitment to education earned her honorary doctorates from Manhattan School of Music and Berklee College of Music, where she currently serves as founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, whose mission is to recruit, teach, mentor, and advocate for young musicians seeking to study jazz with racial justice and gender justice as guiding principles. She is also the artistic director for the Carr Center in Detroit as well as Berklee’s Summer Jazz Workshop.
To date, she has released eight albums, including her 2011 work, “The Mosaic Project: LOVE and SOUL,” which features a leading cast of superb female instrumentalists and vocalists, such as Regina Carter, Natalie Cole, Lalah Hathaway, Ingrid Jensen, Chaka Khan, Ledisi, Meshell Ndegeocello, Patrice Rushen, Nancy Wilson, Lizz Wright, and others. Carrington also combined forces with David Murray and the late Geri Allen to form the MAC Power Trio. Their 2016 release, “Perfection,” is a tribute to Ornette Coleman. In 2019, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science released their critically acclaimed double album, Waiting Game, a project that elevates social justice issues, featuring pianist Aaron Parks and guitarist Matthew Stevens, winning 3 awards in the 2020 Downbeat International Critics Poll for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Group of the Year.
Jason Moran: Panelist
Jazz pianist, composer, and performance artist Jason Moran was born in Houston, TX in 1975 and earned a degree from the Manhattan School of Music, where he studied with Jaki Byard. He was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2010 and is the Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center. Moran currently teaches at the New England Conservatory. Moran is deeply invested in reassessing and complicating the relationship between music and language, and his extensive efforts in composition, improvisation, and performance are all geared towards challenging the status quo while respecting the accomplishments of his predecessors. His activity stretches beyond the many recordings and performances with masters of the form including Charles Lloyd, Bill Frisell, and the late Sam Rivers, and his work with his trio The Bandwagon (with drummer Nasheet Waits and bassist Tarus Mateen) has resulted in a profound discography for Blue Note Records. He has collaborated with such major figures as Adrian Piper, Joan Jonas, Glenn Ligon, Stan Douglas, Adam Pendleton, Lorna Simpson, and Kara Walker; commissioning institutions of Moran’s work include the Walker Art Center, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Dia Art Foundation, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Harlem Stage, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Moran has a long-standing collaborative practice with his wife, the singer and Broadway actress Alicia Hall Moran; as named artists in the 2012 Whitney Biennial, they together constructed BLEED, a five-day series of live music. BLEED explored the power of performance to cross barriers and challenge assumptions, and it was widely hailed as groundbreaking in the music and performance realm. In 2018, Moran had his first solo museum exhibition at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, MN, which traveled to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, MA; Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, OH; and Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY. A monographic publication accompanied the exhibition.
Damien Sneed: Panelist
As a multi-genre recording artist and instrumentalist, Damien Sneed is a pianist, vocalist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres. He has worked with jazz, classical, pop, and R&B legends, including the late Aretha Franklin and Jessye Norman, which he is featured on Norman’s final recording, Bound For The Promised Land on Albany Records. He also worked with Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ashford & Simpson, J’Nai Bridges, Lawrence Brownlee, Brandie Inez Sutton and many others. Sneed has served as music director for Grammy Award-winning gospel artists The Clark Sisters, Richard Smallwood, Donnie McClurkin, Hezekiah Walker, Marvin Sapp, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Kim Burrell, among others. Sneed is a 2020 Dove Award winner for his work as a featured producer and writer on the Clark Sisters’ new project, “The Return”, released on March 13, 2020.
Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh: Panelist
Maimouna Youssef (aka Mumu Fresh) is a Grammy Award-nominated singer, MC, songwriter, activist, and acclaimed hip hop artist who’s been called a “quadruple threat” by the Roots’ Black Thought and “groundbreaking” by Oscar-winning artist, Common. She has been awarded the post of “Musical Ambassador for The United States,” and has collaborated with numerous philanthropic leaders, including W.K. Kellogg Foundation, IMAN, Congressional Black Caucus, and Global Citizens Festival. Behind the scenes, Youssef serves as a Governor for the DC chapter of the Recording Academy’s Grammy Board as well as a mentor for several Grammy U affiliated young aspiring artists. She has received recognition from several local non-profit organizations such as One Common Unity, Bmore News, & Womb Work Productions as well as international awards from Mayor Luis Fernando Castellanos Cal of Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico for her outstanding service and commitment to the youth worldwide.
Advisory Board
EVENING: The HistoryMakers Years in Review—2019-2020
Director and producer Reginald Hudlin joins us for the last installment of The HistoryMakers Year in Review for the years 2019 and 2020. What a difference a year makes as 2019 found The HistoryMakers busy holding regional receptions and returning to Los Angeles to mount for the first time its An Evening With…PBS-TV taping and fundraiser with An Evening With Debra Lee, showcasing the life and career of media and entertainment mogul Debra Lee, former CEO of BET. It also expanded the reach of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in 80 colleges, universities and public libraries as well as adding 131 interviews to its archival collection. 20@2020, The HistoryMakers launched a sustainability campaign with $7.5 million raised out of a $20 million goal. 20@2020 started the year with the launch, with a generous gift from Ursula Burns, of its WomanMakers Initiative, as well as gifts from Baldwin Richardson Foods Eric Johnson, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and his wife Andréa Frazier and Lincoln Financial Corporation. Before the COVID pandemic, only fifteen HistoryMakers were added to The HistoryMakers’ archives. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes a musical tribute featuring Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper, provided courtesy of International Jazz Day and The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in tribute to Ursula Burns, Kenneth & Andréa Frazier, Eric Johnson, Debra Lee and those interviewed in 2019 and 2020. Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Debra Lee.
Celebrity Presenter: Reginald Hudlin
Director and producer Reginald Hudlin is a pioneer of the modern black film movement, helming some of the most influential films and TV series of his generation. He recently finished production on his latest directorial effort, the legal thriller Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson and Sterling K. Brown.
In February 2016, Hudlin was one of the producers of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ 88th Annual Academy Awards, for which he subsequently received an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Special Class Program. Also for AMPAS, he produced the 6th Annual Governors Awards and The Black Movie Soundtrack, the recurring live cinematic concert experience at The Hollywood Bowl. Additionally, he has been the executive producer of the NAACP Image Awards for the past four years (2013-2016).
In 2012, he was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award as one of the producers of Quentin Tarantino’s Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning film Django Unchained, one of the top-grossing Westerns of all time.
In his more than 30-year career, Hudlin has written, directed and/or produced numerous popular feature films including House Party (1990), Boomerang (1992) and Bebe’s Kids (1992). Hudlin was also an executive producer and writer of the animated TV series Black Panther and executive producer of The Boondocks. Along with the original founding members, Hudlin revived the beloved comic book company Milestone Media.
As Black Entertainment Television’s first president of entertainment (2005-2009), Hudlin shepherded some of the networks biggest hits, including Sunday Best, BET Honors and The BET Hip Hop Awards. He also built BET’s profitable home entertainment division and revamped the network’s news division, which went on to win more than a dozen awards during that period. (http://www.tft.ucla.edu/about/executive-board/reginald-hudlin/)
Esperanza Spalding: Performer
Esperanza Spalding is a singer, songwriter, jazz bassist, composer and arranger. Upon graduating from the Berklee College of Music, she became the youngest instructor in its history at the age of 20. In 2009, Nobel Peace Prize winner President Barack Obama, selected Esperanza to perform at the ceremony and concert. Esperanza became the first jazz musician to win a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2011. She has collaborated with some of the most notable music artists such as: Stevie Wonder, Prince, Herbie Hancock, Bobby McFerrin, Patti Austin (with whom she toured internationally in her second semester at Berklee), and Terri Lyne Carrington. In July 2017, Spalding was appointed Professor of the Practice of Music at Harvard University. Spalding continues to release albums showcasing her unique bass and vocal styles. In 2018 she released 12 Little Spells as 12 individual tracks. On January 27, 2020 the album won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.
Robert Glasper: Performer
Robert Glasper is a pianist, producer, composer and musical director. He credits his mother, Kim Yvette Glasper who sang jazz and blues professionally, as his first musical influence. While attending the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City, he met future collaborator neo-soul singer Bilal Oliver. The two artists would soon emerge as part of the iconic hip-hop and neo-soul movement alongside artists Jill Scott, The Roots and J Dilla – during which time Glasper became music director for Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def). Glasper recorded several albums over the years with various collaborators and it was his album Black Radio, an eclectic mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and rock & roll and notable guest vocalists such as Lupe Fiasco, Bilal, Lalah Hathaway, Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey that earned him his first Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2012. His follow up Black Radio 2 which yielded the Stevie Wonder cover track “Jesus Children of America” (featuring Lalah Hathaway and Malcolm-Jamal Warner) afforded him his second Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance. In 2015 Glasper served as producer, composer, and arranger for the movie Miles Ahead, a biopic documenting the life of legendary jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, whom Glasper cites as being one of his major musical influences. In September 2020 Glasper collaborated with Common to write and perform the ending theme song for the educational Netflix Show “Bookmarks” in which Black celebrities and artists read children’s books by Black authors.
An Evening With Debra Lee – Special Viewing
Taped: Friday, October 11, 2019
An Evening With Debra Lee explores the interesting life and career of one of the nation’s top women in media and entertainment. She began her career as a typical young corporate lawyer at Black Entertainment Television (BET) as in-house counsel. Her career took off from there. Ms. Lee worked alongside founder of BET, Bob Johnson, playing an instrumental role in the company’s growth. At the end of the historic $3 billion sale of BET to Viacom, Lee became the CEO of BET. The network began to launch original programming and expanded BET’s reach beyond the music videos as they launched a Black woman-centered network, Centric.
Hosted by ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts, An Evening With Debra Lee, this story is told against the backdrop of R&B music by music director from Dancing With the Stars Ray Chew and his Ray Singers with performance from Eric Benet and the legendary Chaka Khan.
The HistoryMakers On Courage (2006) – Special Viewing
The HistoryMakers: Courage is the third volume of The HistoryMakers documentary series, focused on possessing the courage to fight for your dreams. Through a series of real life stories and experiences, this documentary illustrates how taking stands against social, economic, and racial barriers, were amongst the many courageous actions taken by these History Makers to achieve their aspirations. Through the revealing personal stories of influential African Americans such as Nikki Giovanni, Vernon Jordan, Angela Davis, Harry Belafonte, and many others, we are shown the importance of following your own path and standing up for what you believe in despite the opposition or consequences. With compelling stories of adversity, perseverance, and triumph, these History Makers tell of the great amount of courage necessary to achieve success as an African American. Purchase DVD here.
