Black military Vets susceptible to COVID-19

By Patrice Nkrumah

A study conducted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine released earlier this week shows that African-American and Hispanic veterans are more likely to contract COVID-19. A study of around 5.8 million people who receive care from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) found that Black and Hispanic people were substantially more likely than their white counterparts to test positive for COVID-19, although no differences in 30-day mortality were observed between these groups.

One of the hot topics surrounding COVID-19 is around testing; who gets tested and how often? African Americans are more likely to be victims of COVID-19 testing disparities. Despite being at increased risk of exposure to the virus, people of color did not have markedly higher testing rates, compared to white patients and were more likely to be positive when tested and to require a higher level of care at the time they tested positive, according to a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

To improve understanding of testing disparities, researchers at the London School investigated statistical associations between 5.8 million VA patients’ race/ethnicity and their detailed medical records (the VA comprises more than 1,200 points-of-care nationally, including hospitals, medical centers and community outpatient clinics, with around nine million individuals accessing VA care each year), including COVID-19 testing records from February 8 through July 22, 2020. Ninety-one percent of participants were male; 7 percent were of Hispanic ethnicity, 19 percent were Black and 74 percent were white.

Over a quarter million of the patients studied received a COVID-19 test during the study period. The research showed that 16,317 tested positive, and 1,057 died within 30 days of testing. Black and Hispanic patients were more likely to receive a test and were more likely to test positive than white patients.

For positive test rates, the disparity between white and Black patients was greatest in the Midwest section of the country, the study showed. The positive-test disparity between Hispanic and white patients was consistent across regions and over time.

These findings suggest that Black and Hispanic individuals experience a disproportionate risk of COVID-19 infection, even when accounting for where they live and underlying medical conditions. The author of the study, Dr. Christopher Rentsch, is calling for urgent state- and local-level strategies to reduce COVID-19 spread in minority communities.

“Minority individuals who received a positive COVID-19 test did not appear to have worse outcomes,” Rentsch said. “However, Black and Hispanic individuals were still twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19, even after accounting for underlying health conditions, other demographics, and geographic location. Taken together, these findings suggest a substantial excess burden of COVID-19 infection in U.S. minority communities.”

What is driving these higher rates in these communities is still not known. Although there are many theories such as asthma, diet, lack of medical care and other society factors, researchers still have no definitive answer. But finding out the reason why is something Rentsch believes is crucial to seeing the infection rate decrease in the affected communities.

“Understanding what is driving these disparities is vital so that strategies can be tailored to curb the disproportionate epidemics in minority communities. Going forward, we are exploring whether racial and ethnic disparities exist at other key stages in the clinical course of COVID-19, from hospitalization to intubation,” Rentsch said. “We appeal to other researchers who have the necessary testing data to investigate disparities in testing and testing positive. This will provide essential information to design effective interventions.”

As one of Chicago’s Black newspapers with a citywide distribution our mission is to provide readers with factual news and in-depth coverage of its impact in the Black community. The Rona Reports are stories of Black resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Rona Report is made possible by The Journalism Fund, which is a Robert R. McCormick Foundation collaborative grant.