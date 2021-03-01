Black McDonald’s Operators Back to Feed Chicago Essential Workers, First Responders, and More

BMOA to giveaway over 10,000 new Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to community

WHAT: McDonald’s is bringing new additions to their menu with three, all-new Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. In an effort to spread warmth and engage with their neighbors, the Black McDonald’s Operators Association (BMOA) is giving their communities the chance to try them! Starting with Essential Workers and First Responders.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BMOA provided free breakfast and coffee to hospitals and essential workers in various communities. Starting March 1st, 2021, the BMOA will be in the neighborhoods they serve, donating the new Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Essential Workers and First Responder organizations. Facilities include Provident Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, Mercy Hospital. Along with select nursing homes, Chicago Police and Fire Departments.

In an additional effort, 20 BMOA locations will be hosting a 2-day, 2-hour drive thru giveaway on March 8th and 9th. These events will give customers an opportunity to experience either the Crispy Chicken Sandwich or the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase. Each giveaway will run from noon-2:00pm.

Those who cannot attend the drive-thru giveaway will also have a chance to enjoy a free sandwich by visiting one of the 60 participating Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana locations to receive a “Be Our Guest” voucher. This voucher grants each recipient a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase. Vouchers must be used by 11:59pm on March 14th, 2021.

For a full list of participating stores, visit bmoachicagoland.org or connect on social media at @bmoachicagoland.

**CRISPY CHICKEN DELUXE SANDWICH IS NOT A PART OF THE PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY**

WHEN: Essential Worker & First Responder Drop-Offs | March 1st and March 2nd

Drive-Thru Giveaway | March 8th and 9th, 2021 | 12:00pm – 2:00pm

WHERE: See Below for Essential Worker & First Responder Drop-Off Details

WHO: Black McDonald’s Operators Association of Chicago and Northwest Indiana along with fellow McDonald’s Operators

Facility Address Drop-Off Time

Provident Hospital 3/2 500 E. 51st St. 12:30 PM

Mercy Hospital 3/1 2525 S. Michigan 12-12:30 PM

Jackson Park Hospital 3/2 7531 S. Stony Island 12:00:00 PM

Police Department 3/1 7808 S. Halsted 1:00:00 PM

Police Department 3/1 7040 S. Cottage Gr. 11:30-12:00 PM