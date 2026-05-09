Mother’s Day Black Maternal Health Panel happening Saturday, May 9th

Writer and mental health advocate Kirsten Corley Bennett to share

personal postpartum journey; 3x Emmy winner Jasmine Minor moderates urgent conversation the day before Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day weekend, the First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) is issuing an urgent call to protect the “heartbeat of the family.” On Saturday, May 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the FLHI will host a Maternal Health Panel at Progressive Baptist Church (3658 S. Wentworth Ave.) featuring a powerful dialogue on Black Maternal Health and the often-silent crisis of postpartum mental health.

The event features writer and mental health advocate Kirsten Corley Bennett, who has become a national voice for maternal wellness following her own public challenges with postpartum depression. Corley Bennett, formerly married to Chicago’s Chance the Rapper, will provide an authentic look at the mental health hurdles Black mothers face—barriers that persist regardless of income or status, especially within the context of Black Maternal Health.

Moderated by 3x Emmy Award-winning journalist Jasmine Minor, the 90-minute community conversation brings together a powerhouse panel:

Kirsten Corley Bennett – Community Advocate & Lived Experience.

Dr. Dakisha Lewis (Advocate Health) – Clinical Care & Early Detection.

Dr. Tamika Alexander (UIC) – Prevention & Patient Advocacy.

Dr. Perpetua Goodall (UChicago Medicine) – Systems & Equity.

Karie E. Stewart, CNM (UI Health) – Midwifery & Culturally Rooted Care.

KIRSTEN CORLEY BENNETT, Writer and mental health advocate. DAKISHA LEWIS, MD, part of the First Ladies Health Initiative panel.

The discussion will center on practical solutions, including home blood pressure monitoring to catch complications such as preeclampsia early and navigating Illinois’ Medicaid coverage for doula services.

The event is free and open to the public. In addition to the panel, families will have access to maternal health resources and giveaways from Black Girl Vitamins.

Event Details:

What: Mother’s Day Maternal Health Panel & Community Conversation

Mother’s Day Maternal Health Panel & Community Conversation When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Where: Progressive Baptist Church, 3658 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, IL

Progressive Baptist Church, 3658 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, IL RSVP: FirstLadiesHealth.com

Sponsors & Partners: First Ladies Health Initiative, Progressive Baptist Church, Advocate Health, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), Black Girl Vitamins, and UChicago Medicine.