Black Man Mistakenly Detained By Unmasked Officers in Virginia Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mackey, who was eating at the time of the detainment and had his mask temporarily lowered, took a COVID-19 test on Dec. 22, local outlet WAVY-TV reported. His positive test result came back on Christmas Eve.

Covil did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment. But she told WAVY-TV that in the wake of the incident, the family is now closely watching their teenage son and 8-week-old infant. Mackey’s symptoms include a “low-grade fever, a cough and a sore throat,” and the family believes they may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the detainment, she said.

“I’m very angry that they put my family at risk,” Covil told the outlet. “Me and Jamar, that’s one thing but our kids, that’s what upsets me the most.”

“They arrested him, of course, no gloves, no masks,” she said. “They took us out of our bubble, out of our safe space.”

The man wrongfully detained by @vbpd, Jamar Mackey, has tested positive for #coronavirus per his fiancé. Mackey has mild symptoms. We are waiting to hear from @vbpd. pic.twitter.com/EPoh8RH9CA — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) December 29, 2020

The Virginia Beach Police Department addressed the incident in a statement and press conference on Dec. 21, with Police Chief Paul Neudigate saying an investigation was ongoing.

Neudigate said an actual suspect charged with credit card fraud was in custody and a “possible third party” may have identified Mackey as the suspect to officers. Neudigate added that the lack of masks would be addressed at a later date, and it was “absolutely the expectation that officers will use a mask and wear a mask in accordance with the governor’s directive.”