Black Lives Matter protesters raise questions around Lake County Prosecutor

Members of Black Lives Matter-Gary and their allies from around Lake County held a press conference and protest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 accusing Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter of a lack of accountability and transparency in dealing with police killings. The event focused on the case of 82-year old Melvin Bouler who was shot 10 times through the windshield of his car by a Gary policemen in November of 2019. He died several months later in the hospital after never having recovered from his wounds. Community outrage has focused on Mr. Bouler’s case which has languished in the Prosecutor’s Office since the shooting.

Black Lives Matter has called for a public meeting with Prosecutor Carter to air issues of process, training, Grand Juries, and in general accountability to the public.

According to Kim McGee, a member of Black Lives Matter NWI-Gary, the Bouler case is part of a pattern of silence from the prosecutor’s office in relation to police-involved shootings.

“To date, neither Mr. Bouler’s family, nor the residents of Gary, nor the citizens of Lake County have received word of a decision on whether the unnamed officers will be held legally responsible.”

Bouler’s son Eric and family attorneys Robert L. Beeman II and Winston Cooks gave moving testimony about the grief and stress caused by the shooting.

According to Eric, his mother was married to his father for almost 64 years. His death was so hard on her that she died three months after him.

“Our father was a humble, hardworking and Christian man who took care of and loved his family and was brutally and unjustifiably taken from us.”

Mr. Bouler was a beloved member of his church and a former president of his union.

Attorneys for the family filed a civil suit claiming that police had no probable cause to shoot Mr. Bouler because he did not pose a threat of harm to the police.

“It was unnecessary to use deadly force to prevent him from escaping because he had not committed a crime.”

Attorney Cooks criticized the prosecutor’s office for a lack of transparency and accountability, calling it “highly unusual given how ‘viciously’ Bouler was killed.”

Protesters carried signs calling for justice for other Black men killed at the hands of Northwest Indiana law enforcement including Rashad Cunningham, shot in Gary on Aug. 17, 2019 and Jamal William, killed by a security guard on June 16, 2020 at Munster Community Hospital. His parents Dwayne and Patrice also spoke at the protest.

Others, including members of the Interfaith Action Network that spans Lake and Porter counties, decried the silence from the prosecutor’s office despite letters and phone calls asking for information.

Days before the press conference, Carter released a statement that a Grand Jury would be convened in the Bouler case. Lorell Kilpatrick of Black Lives Matter said that neither the community nor the family had heard a word about the case until the press conference to be held at his office became public.

In related news, the Indy Star reported on April 1, 2012 that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a police reform bill that Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary called ‘historic.’

The bill combines de-escalation training requirements, establishes a procedure to decertify an officer who commits misconduct, prohibits chokeholds under certain circumstances and criminalizes an officer turning off a body worn camera to conceal criminal behavior.

It also requires police agencies request a prospective officer’s employment record during the hiring process.