National civil rights, legal, housing and civic leaders are sounding the alarm over the growing barriers to Black homeownership, warning that rising housing costs, restrictive lending practices, mortgage denials and weakening federal protections threaten to undermine generations of progress toward economic equality.

During the National Association of Real Estate Brokers’ (NAREB) seventh annual Black Homeownership Summit on November 10, more than 400 real estate professionals, community partners and advocates participated in a virtual discussion addressing the challenges Black families face in purchasing homes, retaining property and building generational wealth.

NAREB President Ashley Thomas III joined national leaders in describing housing equality as an unfinished fight of the civil rights movement.

“Oftentimes, we feel that in America, there are two economies,” Thomas said. “Although the country might be doing well, our communities might be suffering.”

The summit highlighted findings from NAREB’s 2026 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report, which examines homeownership trends and persistent obstacles confronting Black homebuyers.

According to data presented by NAREB, the homeownership gap between Black and white Americans is wider today than it was in 1970, two years after the passage of the Fair Housing Act. In 1970, the disparity stood at 23.8 percentage points. By 2025, it had increased to 29.7 percentage points, with non-Hispanic white homeownership at 74.3% compared with 44.6% for Black Americans.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau and NAREB’s 2026 State of Housing in Black America report

For many Black families, a home represents their largest financial asset, providing resources to finance education, establish businesses, withstand financial emergencies and transfer wealth to future generations.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump cited a Federal Reserve study of more than 30 million mortgage applications that found Black applicants were more likely than white applicants to be denied mortgage loans, with observable financial characteristics explaining only 41% of the disparity.

Crump traced persistent inequities to discriminatory federal redlining practices dating back to the 1930s.

“We have to believe in our hearts that housing is a civil right, that access to capital is a civil right,” Crump said. “Financial freedom is a civil right that has long been denied to our communities and our people.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, emphasized that historic discrimination contributed directly to present-day homeownership disparities.

“We are not voluntarily in a less-than-equal position. That was enforced,” Sharpton said. “Laws enforced it; it was enforced by practice.”

Sharpton urged advocates to press the incoming Congress to address unequal lending practices and the loss of heirs’ property, which occurs when property is passed down through generations without clear legal title.

Michael Collins, a National Urban League vice president overseeing housing and financial initiatives, emphasized the relationship between employment, wages and homeownership. He said Black unemployment had returned to 7%, while Black median wealth had declined by approximately 25% in three years.

Collins also expressed concern over $51.6 million in frozen funding for housing counseling approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The administration’s effort to rescind the funding, which supports homebuyer preparation and foreclosure prevention, is being challenged in court, he said.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, international president and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, highlighted the challenges confronting Black women, who represent the largest group of Black mortgage applicants.

Grant said Black women are actively pursuing homeownership and wealth creation but continue to encounter inequities involving accumulated wealth, debt burdens and lending practices.

She also expressed concern about younger Americans, noting that only 14% of Black Generation Z adults own homes.

“We don’t want to be the first generation to leave the next generation worse off than us,” Grant said. “The message has to be clear that homeownership is still possible, but preparation must begin long before the mortgage application.”

James Carter, president of the National Bar Association, warned that declining federal enforcement of disparate impact protections could further disadvantage Black borrowers. The legal standard addresses discriminatory effects of lending practices even when discriminatory intent has not been established.

Carter encouraged families to explore protections available under state laws. He also discussed the National Bar Association’s partnership with NAREB to incorporate estate planning into the homebuying process, helping families protect inherited property and preserve wealth.

Crystal German, executive vice president of Self-Help and president of the Julian Bond Institute, said the typical Black renter household now needs approximately 21 years to save for a starter home. In 2019, the typical renter household, regardless of race, needed eight years.

“No one should have to wait to save for 21 years and watch their children grow up before receiving the keys to their first home,” German said.

Cheryl W. Turner, international president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, identified high debt and limited savings as significant barriers to mortgage qualification. She encouraged civic organizations to help address disparities as federal lending oversight and data collection diminish.

Phyllis Dickerson, CEO of the African American Mayors Association, called for greater flexibility in federal community development funding to help municipalities address housing needs.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Missouri, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, and U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr., D-Louisiana, addressed the summit through video messages.

Both lawmakers expressed support for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. Cleaver cautioned that expanding the housing supply alone would not resolve disparities if Black families remained unable to qualify for mortgages or obtain fair property appraisals.

Carter expressed optimism that the incoming Congress could introduce additional legislation to expand Black homeownership opportunities.

“I believe that closing the homeownership gap is justice. It’s social justice, it’s racial justice,” Carter said.

Thomas concluded the summit by pledging to strengthen partnerships with national organizations and connect more Black families with NAREB’s network of real estate professionals, known as Realtists, to help them achieve homeownership.

“Whether it takes a day to close (on a home purchase) or two years to close, we’re going to ride with our community to the finish line of building wealth through Black homeownership,” Thomas said. “Let’s continue to put our advocacy in action.