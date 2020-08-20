Black leaders join rally to save Mercy Hospital

By Erick Johnson

A movement to keep Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville open intensified Wednesday, August 19 when Black leaders rallied at a demonstration where doctors, nurses and other medical professionals vowed to fight the closure of the city’s oldest hospital.

In July, owner Trinity Health Systems announced that Mercy Hospital will close in 2021 after merger talks fell through with three other hospitals, including St. Bernard, Advocate Trinity, and South Shore.

Trinity Health Systems asked state lawmakers to commit $520 million over five years to support a proposed South Side Transformation Plan, which was to be funded with public and private funds over 10 years. The total investment during those years would have been $1.1 billion.

During the last few hours of the Spring Legislative Session, lawmakers reversed course and decided not to fund the plan. With no options, the merger was called off, leaving Mercy Hospital’s future bleak.

Before the proposed merger, Trinity Health reportedly tried to sell Mercy, but no one wanted to buy it. The hospital had been struggling, with few patients before the pandemic.

The hospital’s final date of operation will be no sooner than February 1, 2021 and no later than May 31, 2021.

Mercy Hospital will be the second hospital in Bronzeville to close in recent years after Michael Reese Hospital treated its last patient in 2009. Black leaders view the pending closure as another example of disinvestment in low-income neighborhoods.

During Tuesday’s rally at 26th and Indiana, about 200 demonstrators held up signs and demanded that Mercy Hospital reverse its decision.

“We’re living in the worst pandemic and economic collapse in our lifetime. And they are hitting the hardest at Black and Brown Americans. This is not a time to reduce health resources on the South Side of Chicago,” said State Representative Lamont Robinson. “We’re living under racist, economic social systems that have created healthcare deserts over generations.

“We insist the hospitals return to the bargaining table and spell out a revised merger plan in detail and consider ownership other than Trinity,” Robinson said.

Alderman Sophia King (4th Ward), said Mercy Hospital should be held accountable for its actions.

“As I come to these large gatherings, in the middle of a pandemic, I am often reminded that we have a larger crisis, a larger virus of racism that penetrates throughout our community even faster and greater and deeper than the pandemic than we’re dealing with,” King said.

“We definitely need an independent audit of Mercy and all of the resources that they have used to date. We need to make sure that our workers remain secure in their jobs throughout this process. We need to make sure Mercy honors its fiduciary and moral responsibility to our community that they have made thus far.”

Congressman Danny K. Davis said “I support everything that I’ve heard, and I go beyond that to the point of saying and asking Trinity, just sit down at the table. That’s what they’re asking. That’s what they’re saying. Don’t make a decision that you will regret later on. Cooperate with the community, be a part of the community. Demonstrate that you believe what you have said.”

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn also spoke during the rally. Quinn, who was born at Mercy Hospital along with two brothers, said, “We want Mercy Hospital to be here today and here forever. I think it’s important for our legislature, our mayor and our governor to get that Trinity corporation to the table and make sure Mercy is here now and forever.”

Activist Jitu Brown, director of Journey 4 Justice, said, “This land where Mercy Hospital sits, must continue to serve the healthcare needs of this community. In the Black community on the South and West Sides, we now have school deserts, we have food deserts, and now we have healthcare deserts? That is called sabotage of life and what we’re saying is we will organize our backsides off to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Greg Kelly, president of SEIU Healthcare of Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, said, “I am here to support all of the hospital workers who would lose their jobs, but also this community if Trinity Health proceeds with their disastrous decision to close this Chicago institution. I’m here to stand with South Side residents and my neighbors who would lose access to life-saving care in our community. Trinity Health said they had no choice but to close Mercy. But they do have a choice.”