Black leaders from across the globe to convene in Baltimore for State of the Black World Conference V

Conference Will Feature a Who’s Who of Global Black Leadership

A star-studded list of Black leaders from around the world will convene in Baltimore from April 19-23rd for the State of the Black World Conference V. The conference will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center, and feature panels and sessions on a range of issues like global Black economic empowerment, gentrification, police reform, reparations, and others. The conference will also feature international town halls on the state of Black people across the globe, a hip hop summit, an African marketplace, and an award ceremony honoring dynamic pan African leaders from around the globe.

“This conference is not to be missed,” said Dr. Ron Daniels, President of the Institute of the Black World 21stCentury, which is convening the five-day event. “After all we have seen and experienced over the last three years, it is imperative that Black leaders from across the globe come together to plan our collective path forward. There is still much work to be done to right the wrongs of the vestiges of slavery that continue to affect our people around the world. All roads lead directly to Baltimore.”

Organized around the theme “Global Africans Rising, Empowerment Reparations and Healing,” heads of state from Africa and the Caribbean, and the who’s who of Black America, are slated to attend including:

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana

Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada

Hon. P.J. Patterson, Former Prime Minister of Jamaica

Hon. Brandon Scott, Mayor of Baltimore

Marc Morial, President/CEO, National Urban League

Hilary Shelton, Vice-President for Advocacy, Director of Washington Bureau NAACP

Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Inaugural Dean, Ethnic Studies Department Cal State LA

LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter

Dr. George Fraser, President/CEO, Fraser Net and Power Networking Conference

Tarana Burke, Founder #METOO Movement

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Lead Sponsor, HR-40

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, President, University of the West Indies

Dr. Julius Garvey, Son of Marcus Garvey, Global Pan Africanist

Hon. Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, NJ

Haki Ammi, Author, Investor, Networking Specialist

Kareem Aziz, Chairman, Local Host Planning/Advisory Committee

Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, Senior Pastor, Empowerment Temple AME Church

WHAT: State of the Black World Conference V

WHEN: April 19-23, 2023, at the Baltimore Convention Center (1 West Pratt St.)

The full schedule of events can be found here.