Black leaders blast U.S. Supreme Court decision as setback in voting rights

Democrats and Black leaders are blasting this week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down Louisiana’s congressional map in a move that threatens Black voting rights and their efforts to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives from Republicans in the Midterm elections in November.

In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Louisiana’s congressional map violated the 14th Amendment and was racially discriminatory against a group of white voters. The court also updated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, passed in 1965, to help end the disenfranchisement of Black Americans, particularly in the U.S. South, where African Americans were enslaved, lynched, and racially terrorized for centuries.

Writing for the majority, conservative Justice Samuel Alito said, “the Constitution does not permit a State to rely on race as the predominant factor in drawing district lines without sufficient justification.”

Critics say the decision weakens protections for Black voters under the Voting Rights Act in favor of a conservative movement that leaves minorities disenfranchised in the election process.

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Elena Kagan, warned that the Court’s ruling will make it harder for voters to challenge maps they believe are discriminatory.

Louisiana is about one-third Black, but only one of its six congressional districts give Black voters the opportunity to elect a political candidate of their choice. After Louisiana redraws its congressional map, Black voters are likely to have no district that represents their political interests.

Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill, both Republicans, said in a joint statement that Wednesday’s high court ruling effectively prohibits the state from carrying out the primaries under the current districts. Early voting had been scheduled to begin Saturday in advance of the May 16 primary.

Democrats and Black leaders are concerned the Supreme Court’s decision could motivate Republicans to dismantle congressional maps across the country that were drawn to protect Black and minority voters under the Voting Rights Act.

The decision came hours before the Florida legislature approved a new congressional map that would potentially give Republicans from the sunshine state four new seats on top of 20 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into legislation. If it survives legal challenges, Florida’s new map would give Republicans the advantage and potential victory in maintaining control of the U.S. House after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Texas to keep their remapped congressional map that give Republicans five additional seats.

The Supreme Court’s latest decision favoring Republicans has some Democrats renewing calls to pack the nation’s high court, but that likely won’t happen with President Donald Trump in office.

Former President Barack Obama said, “Today’s Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities – so long as they do it under the guise of ‘partisanship’ rather than explicit ‘racial bias.’”

Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, said the SCOTUS ruling “turns back the clock on the foundational promise of equality and fairness in our election systems.”

“Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was one of the last remaining federal protections for Black and brown voters against maps deliberately drawn to dilute their political power. That protection has been stripped away. It is an outrage. But it is not a surprise. It is part of an agenda that conservatives set in place decades ago to steal power from everyday people and then cling to that power for generations.”

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clark said new legislation is needed to protect their districts and called for Supreme Court justices to be term limited.

“Not since Jim Crow have we seen this level of systematic disenfranchisement of black voters,” said Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Yvette Clark. “With the stroke of a pen, this rogue, unaccountable Court has effectively signed the death certificate of the Voting Rights Act, undoing decades of Black progress.”

Reverend Al Sharpton said, “The Supreme Court has not just weakened a law, it has humiliated and dismantled the life’s work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, and every man and woman who marched, bled, and died for Black Americans to have an equal voice at the ballot box. Dr. King did not march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge so that six justices in Washington could quietly undo what was paid for in blood.”

Jesse Jackson Jr. said, the Supreme Court decision is”catastropic for African American, Hispanic, and minority representation at the federal, state, and local level impacting every elected official and the structure of our Democratic Republic.”

Jackson also said, “It is not inconceivable, that by 2030 there could be zero African Americans representing our community in Congress.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson released the following statement:

“Today’s decision is a devastating blow to what remains of the Voting Rights Act, and a license for corrupt politicians who want to rig the system by silencing entire communities. The Supreme Court betrayed Black voters, they betrayed America, and they betrayed our democracy. This ruling is a major setback for our nation and threatens to erode the hard-won victories we’ve fought, bled, and died for. But the people still can fight back. Our best defense and offense is the ballot box, and we’re going to turn out voters for the midterm elections to make sure we can elect representatives who look out for us. Our democracy is crying for help.”