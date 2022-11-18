Black Fashion Week USA Wraps Ups The End of the Year at Chicago Public Libraries

BFWUSA Educates Chicago With Fascinating History of African Headwraps and Gives a Glimpse into 2023 at Local Charity Event

Black Fashion Week USA in partnership with Chicago Public Library is currently on an educational tour throughout the city of Chicago. The events will incorporate the history of the head wraps, live demonstrations, and raffle giveaways. BFWUSA will also sponsor a high fashion showcase to benefit the Kappa League of Richton Park Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Kappa as they raise money for college scholarships. If you missed the first online Zoom date, you can still catch the in-person tour and get a sneak peek for 2023 on the following dates and locations:

Saturday 11/19/22

King Branch 3436 S. King Dr. Chicago, IL 60616

Time: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Kappasino Saturday 12/10/22 (Scholarship Charity Event)

Eyes Wide Shut Edition

740 East 56th Place Chicago, IL 60637

Time: 8:00 PM

Sunday 12/11/22

Woodson Regional Library Auditorium

9525 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60628

Time: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Sunday 12/18/22

Hall Branch Library

4801 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60615

Time: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Registration is not required for in-person events. For more details visit https://www.chipublib.org

About Black Fashion Week USA:

BFWUSA’s mission is to expose talent and help increase the socioeconomic empowerment of minority African American designers via strategic alliances that foster brand development and exposure. Past events have included diverse kid’s runway events, artist-focused educational workshops/panel discussions, film viewings, trunk shows, Pop-up shops, Black History programming, and industry trade shows.