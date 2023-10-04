Black family business launches at Health and Wellness Fair

Many Chicagoans believe that city, state, and national governments are stronger and more viable when they invest in local business entities to elevate and economically empower neighborhood communities.

Today, more than ever, a growing number of people are further interested in helping increase awareness of, and expanded access to, natural wellness care treatment options offered by Black companies.

Tamara Rodgers

Among that group creating interest is Upscale CBD Products. Its founder/CEO is Tamara Rodgers. Her son Prescott Browne is co-founder and president.

The Black family-owned business entrepreneurs invite the public to stop by the Upscale booth during the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Health and Wellness Fair at McCormick Place, October 5-7, 2023. Visitors to Upscale’s booth will enjoy live informational demonstrations, free wellness product sample giveaways, authentic health trend conversations, and lots of fun. The event is free and open to the public.

Tamara Rodgers says, “We are excited to share news of this upcoming new Black-owned wellness care product line launch with everyone, which we believe is a prime example of what’s possible when you remain faithfully focused, purposeful and courageously committed to making an impact while realizing your business dreams.”

Rodgers’ company is no small consumer-oriented, Black business dream. According to market estimates, by 2026 the self-care industry will generate an estimated $13 billion. When overlaid with online technology, that number grows to $450 billion. Further,as consumer-driven, self-care and healthy lifestyle rituals have become synonymous with wellness, the number grows to an astounding $1.5 trillion.

This emerging Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina-based, woman-inspired, and Black-owned health and wellness brand announced a groundbreaking introductory consumer product launch, presenting a wide-ranging collection of natural topical relief lotions, infused recovery balms and more.

Of its product offerings, Rodgers says, “I look forward to introducing to Chicagoans, as well as a national, and worldwide assembly of athletic and health enthusiasts, as well as a range of consumers, to a new high-quality line of hemp-infused, Black-owned products designed to inspire improved wellness care and physical healing.”

The health focused entrepreneur boasts, “We use essential oils and only plant-based derived ingredients. Our enthusiastic Upscale clientele enjoys a unique, 100-percent organic purple lilac-colored hemp, ginseng-infused, THC-free CBD product line.”

Upscale successfully formulated unique components, generating an enjoyably safe hemp plant experience, which is sustainable, environmentally friendly and distinguishes the brand from others in today’s rapidly growing health/wellness marketplace.

According to Rodgers, the Upscale line will provide numerous health-related benefits to those seeking to reinvigorate their bodies and spirits.

A strong, determined woman never afraid to confront challenges, and not one to overlook a sustainable opportunity, the South Side Chicago native first successfully opened and formerly owned/managed consumer retail outlets.

Prescott Browne

Upscale CBD Products is a Black-and family-owned entity representing the creation of merchandise envisioned by Rodgersand her son Prescott Browne, an alum of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School.

The company is SBA approved and a certified WMBE (Women/Minority-Owned Business Enterprise). Upscale CBD Products is the nation’s first accredited hemp company certified with the federal government.

The story of this private enterprise investment marks a step forward, heralding an era of minority business economic development opportunity poised to set the stage for minority entrepreneurs in years to come.

“I am a staunch advocate for collaboration and firmly believe every successful relationship starts with listening, mutual respect and giving. Obviously, developing business relationships are no different,” says Rodgers.

“This Upscale CBD Products launch and giveaway at the Health and Wellness Fair is in honor of our newest consumer venture and an invitation for potential clients to reach out and learn more about what we can offer to address their health and wellness needs,” emphasizes Rodgers.

This perspective is also championed by Upscale’s President Prescott Browne. “Both my business partner mother and I have always championed consumer diversity, and our Upscale brand is strongly positioned for inclusivity, so that our version of natural health and wellness products is suitable for everyone across all ages, ethnicities, gender identities, and backgrounds,” added Browne.

“Our preliminary market research indicates that once consumers try these products, the response has been phenomenally positive. Everyone seems to love them,” he said. “The bottom line—they come back asking for more.”

By participating as a vendor in the Health and Wellness Fair at McCormick Place, Browne believes the company will not only be a positive representation of Black-owned family businesses but will also serve as an inspiring example of what is possible when entrepreneurs work hard to advance Black business growth across diverse markets. The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Race will be held on Sunday, October 8, in Grant Park. For details on both events, visit: https://www.chicagomarathon.com.