Black Creativity Returns at Griffin MSI with Biggest Program Yet 

CHICAGO — Griffin Museum of Science and Industry’s long-running Black Creativity program celebrates the history of Black innovation while championing opportunities for today’s youth to explore STE(A)M in service of a more equitable future rooted in community, creativity and discovery. Now in its 55th year, the annual program honors the achievements of Black creatives and innovators in STE(A)M through dynamic exhibits, impactful educational initiatives and inspiring events. Black Creativity’s 2025 edition kicks off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday, January 20) with the opening of the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition.

This year’sBlack Creativity Juried Art Exhibition, which is the longest continuously running exhibition of Black art in the United States, features more than 150 works from nearly 100 different Black artists. The range of pieces includes paintings, drawings, fine art prints, sculpture, mixed media and photography split into two categories: General, which features work by adults from across the country, and Teen, which features work by Chicago-based students ages 14-17. The exhibit runs through April 27.

In addition to the celebrated Juried Art Exhibition, the full slate of programming for 2025 includes:

Family Day: Families are invited to participate in hands-on activities led by working Black creatives and get the first look at the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition on its opening day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20). This year, Griffin MSI is partnering with SkyART to lead a community art project called ”Make Your Mark,” allowing guests to add their own artwork to a large canvas in the Museum’s Rotunda. Included with Museum Entry.

Bessie Coleman Curiosity Day Camps: Students in fourth through eighth grade can learn about the legacy of Bessie Coleman, the first Black person to hold an international pilot’s license, directly from descendants of Coleman herself. Curiosity Day Camps take place on Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $100 per camper, $90 for Griffin MSI members.

Jr. Art and Science Cafés: Fourth to eighth grade students from qualifying schools can participate in this program, running every Tuesday and Thursday in February. STE(A)M professionals share their careers with students through hands-on activities and meaningful conversations. Each 30-45-minute session is an exciting opportunity for students to hear personal stories from a scientist, artist or engineer who looks like them and dive deeper into the possibility of pursuing a pathway into STE(A)M. These sessions are not open to the public — registration is required, and schools must meet specific requirements to participate.

Black Creativity Gala: On Saturday, February 15 from 6 to 11 p.m., Griffin MSI hosts an elegant evening to honor the indispensable and significant contributions of Black creators, innovators and artists. The night includes live musical performances, dancing, a seated dinner, access to the 2025 Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition and more. Ticket purchases and sponsorships support the ongoing success of the Black Creativity program year after year. Tickets start at $425.

Career Showcase: Black artists, scientists, engineers and more join the Museum on Saturday, February 22 to highlight education and career opportunities in the STE(A)M fields. Guests can have one-on-one conversations, observe demonstrations on various STE(A)M-related concepts and engage in hands-on activities. Included with Museum entry.

Black Creativity Night Out: Join the artists behind the works in the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition for an after-hours, adults-only party on Friday, March 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. The night includes an opportunity to meet and be inspired by the exhibit’s featured artists as well as music, dancing, food and drinks. Tickets are $35, $20 for Griffin MSI members.

This year’s growing program maintains a spirit of evolution and innovation that has driven Black Creativity since its inception in 1970. The program began as a tribute to the culture, heritage and contributions of Black artists. It was conceived and organized by a group of local artists along with key staff members of the Chicago Defender. Initially called Black Esthetics, the early years captured the cultural pride among the Black community at the time, with the Juried Art Exhibition and live music, dance and theatrical performances.

In 1984, the program was renamed Black Creativity and soon expanded to celebrate the contributions of Black professionals in the sciences. New experiences were added, including educational programs and a gala to support the annual program. Now in its 55th year, Black Creativity’s longevity underscores the program’s impact in bridging arts, science and community and its indelible mark on Chicago history.

