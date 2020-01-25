Saturday, January 25, 2020

6 to 11 p.m.

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

For 50 years, Black Creativity has answered the call of new generations and we are thrilled that these programs continue to thrive and celebrate our youth. The 2020 Black Creativity Gala, to be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, celebrates the legacy of rich contributions and achievements made by African Americans while encouraging a deeper interest in science and technology among youth.

The Gala is a highlight of Chicago’s winter season and is attended by prominent business, political and community leaders. The Museum hosts this Gala every year to help raise awareness and support for our science education efforts to promote curiosity, creativity and confidence in underserved communities. We are looking forward to welcoming more than 700 guests for an evening of lively entertainment, dancing, sumptuous food and enchanting settings.

To buy tickets, click here.