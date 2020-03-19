Suspend Sunday worship service? Black churches in Chicago and Gary face challenges during health crisis

By Erick Johnson

For decades, large Black houses of worship have been a refuge for hundreds, even thousands of people who need spiritual guidance, faith and strength during tough times.

Today, many people in Chicago and America are staying home from church. Meanwhile, Chicago’s large Black churches are fighting to remain open as they take precautions to avoid becoming a potential risk in spreading the novel coronavirus. Many are canceling anniversary celebrations, ministry activies and special events out of the health and well being of their members.

With over 5,000 cases nationwide and growing cases in Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants and bars closed and public gatherings limited to under 50 people. New federal guidelines limit public gatherings to just 10 people.

Comparably, many of Chicago’s Black churches have memberships and Sunday worship service attendance that are 20 times higher in number.

While Pritzker did not mention church services in his mandate, the operations and future of church gatherings remain a sensitive, deeply personal issue which Chicago political leaders haven’t publicly talked about. Congregations continue to meet and worship together with precautions during this global pandemic.

At least four large Black churches on the South and West Sides have suspended their Sunday worship services, but many more are keeping their doors open, hoping to sustain and boost the faith of congregations struggling to remain hopeful during uncertain times.

The Black churches that have suspended their Sunday in-person worship services are Trinity United Church of God in Princeton Park, Christ Temple Universal in West Pullman and Bronzeville’s Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and the Chicago Church of Christ.

Trinity Church of God, Christ Universal Temple and Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church are encouraging members to view their Sunday sermons and worship services live-stream on their websites and YouTube.

Last Sunday, Father Michael Pfleger led Saint Sabina worship service in the parking lot across the street after the Archdiocese of Chicago suspended mass.

In Gary, Indiana, First Baptist Church, led by Reverend Timothy Brown, cancelled its Sunday worship services on March 15, but questions remain whether the church will cancel similar future services. At First AME Church, members sat six feet apart in keeping with social distancing urged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Chicago, Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, III, senior pastor at Trinity, posted a nearly six-minute message on his church’s website.

“I want you to know that this is an unprecedented moment in history where we are facing a global pandemic,” Moss says in his message.

“During uncertain times, we are called to lean on God, draw from the deep well of faith and wisdom that come from the Word of God and come from our Savior Jesus Christ. I want to share with you that for the first time in the history of this church because of this global pandemic, we will cancel our physical worship at Trinity United Church of Christ.”

At Christ Universal Temple, where Reverend Derrick B. Wells serves as senior minister, classes that were scheduled to end April 4 at the Johnnie Colemon Institute were suspended. A celebration for Wells’ 50th birthday was postponed until October, according to the church’s website.

On March 17, the leadership staff at Salem Baptist Church at the 10,000-seat House of Hope were meeting to discuss whether to suspend their Sunday worship service. Earlier, church leaders had decided to suspend their Wednesday 6 p.m. worship service. The next day, the church posted a notice on its website, announcing that its canceling Sunday worship services.

There is concern that seniors, who make up a large portion of the membership and attendance at Black churches, are not as skilled in using computers or their phones to view worship services while at home. Many seniors also depend on fellowship for companionship and spiritual strength. There is also concern that senior members will be unable to physically give their weekly tithes, and instead, will have to give online using the church websites.

In South Shore, the massive All Nations Worship Assembly Church held its worship service on Sunday. The main sanctuary was crowded, but there were patches of empty seats. Led by the Reverend Dr. Matthew Stevenson and his wife, Dr. Kamilah Stevenson, many of All Nations Worship Assembly’s members are young and middle-aged.

On its Facebook page, the church posted a notice saying it is “taking all necessary precautions to ensure that we have the cleanest environment of worship for you. Even though we have a standard of excellence regarding the cleaning of our facility, we are deepening our efforts throughout the facility and after our 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services.” The church also live streams its services for those who prefer to stay home.

In Bronzeville, the Apostolic Faith Church cancelled its ministry events, meetings, support groups and choir rehearsals, but held its weekly Sunday worship services in its 3,000-seat sanctuary. As a precaution, members kept a healthy distance from each other as they sat in pews, some of which were left empty between filled ones.

Sunday services were held at the Apostolic Church of God in East Woodlawn. On its website, Reverend Dr. Byron T. Brazier, in a nearly three-minute message, said Sunday services will continue, but said that “seating will be arranged in order to achieve a safe distance between our members. In addition, maintenance staff will be cleaning bathrooms, door handles, pews and chairs before and after each service. We will be taking precautions as we continue to provide aid and comfort for those in nursing homes, our prisons and feeding the homeless ministries and our hospital visitation.”

The Ilinois Funeral Directors Association FDA Board of Directors recommends that funerals be limited to 10 family members. Graveside services should be private and conducted with ten (10) or less people. Chicago’s leak and Sons are limiting funerals to just relatives only.

In Italy, public funerals and weddings have been banned as the entire country remains under lockdown. Nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases and 1,158 deaths have been reported in Italy since the virus struck the country in February.