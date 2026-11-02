Black Chamber to help storm victims rebuild and recover

The Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana will host a free community recovery event Thursday, November 5, to help residents and small business owners affected by severe weather connect with financial assistance, disaster recovery programs and resources for future emergencies.

The event, “From Recovery to Resilience,” begins at noon at Hidden Lake Park Pavilion, 6355 Broadway in Merrillville. Organizers are encouraging homeowners, renters and businesses seeking assistance following the June tornado to attend.

Participants will hear results from a community survey addressing residents’ environmental concerns and discuss next steps. The gathering also will offer assistance with applications for the R4R Mitigation Grant.

Eligible small businesses can compete for grants of up to $5,000.

Completion of a qualifying resilience course is required, according to event organizers. The funding is designed to support long-term preparedness and help businesses withstand future weather-related disruptions.

Representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Recovery program will be on site to help homeowners, renters and businesses with disaster loan applications related to the June tornado.

Lois Whittaker, founder and CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana, said the event is intended to help people move beyond immediate storm recovery.

“Recovery is about more than rebuilding what was lost; it’s about equipping our communities with the resources, knowledge and support to emerge stronger,” Whittaker said. “Through this event, we are bringing residents and business owners together with experts and resources to help them navigate the recovery process and build greater resilience for the future.”

The Chamber acknowledges the SBA and Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, for their partnership and support in advancing disaster recovery and strengthening Northwest Indiana communities.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring a laptop and relevant application documents so they can take advantage of the assistance available at the event.

The gathering will also provide an opportunity for residents and business owners to connect with participating organizations, ask questions and learn more about available resources for recovery and future preparedness.

Admission is free, and registration is requested. Participants can register by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or through the online registration page at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/from-recovery-to-resilience.

For more information, call 219-771-8900 or email [email protected].