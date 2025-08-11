Black Chamber of Commerce to host 2025 Small Business Convention – Aug. 15

The Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana (BCCNWI) will host its 2025 Small Business Convention on Friday, August 15, bringing together entrepreneurs, small business owners, and industry leaders for a day dedicated to innovation, economic empowerment, and opportunity.

The event will take place in Gary and is free and open to the public. It is designed to equip local business owners with critical resources, tools, and insights to help them scale their operations, integrate artificial intelligence into their workflows, and access lucrative government contracting opportunities.

This year’s convention is presented in partnership with Indiana University Northwest’s Business Academy and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), underscoring the Chamber’s commitment to cross-sector collaboration and resource sharing.

“This convention is a cornerstone of our mission to promote growth, innovation, and sustainability for Black-owned and minority-owned businesses throughout Northwest Indiana,” said the Black Chamber of Commerce in a statement. “We are proud to offer this event at no cost and to connect our community with the expertise and resources necessary to thrive in today’s economy.”

Themed around “Economic Growth, AI Integration for Small Businesses, and Government Contract Procurement Opportunities,” the one-day convention will include interactive sessions, panel discussions, and opportunities to network with industry professionals. Attendees will also be able to explore how new technologies such as artificial intelligence can be leveraged to improve productivity, marketing, and customer engagement in small business environments.

Government contract procurement — often a complex and competitive process — will also be a key focus of the convention. Experts from the SBA and other agencies are expected to share step-by-step guidance on how small businesses can compete for and secure local, state, and federal contracts.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with subject matter experts, connect with potential partners, and leave with actionable strategies to build sustainable, future-ready businesses.

The Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana has been an active force in supporting Black-owned businesses and fostering economic equity in the region. Established to empower Black entrepreneurs and close opportunity gaps, the Chamber provides advocacy, business development programs, technical support, and networking opportunities to members across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties.

In recent years, the BCCNWI has taken a leadership role in addressing systemic barriers to capital, digital transformation, and inclusion in the Northwest Indiana business ecosystem. Through initiatives like its Business Bootcamps, collaborative partnerships with higher education institutions, and its annual convention, the Chamber continues to serve as a vital hub for progress and prosperity.

Entrepreneurs, startups, established business owners, and community members interested in advancing local economic development are encouraged to attend.

For more information and to reserve a spot at the 2025 Small Business Convention, visit the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana’s website or social media pages.