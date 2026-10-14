Black Chamber connects storm victims with recovery resources

The Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana (BCC-NWI) is stepping up efforts to help small businesses, homeowners and renters recover from the devastating August 11, 2026, storm by organizing two disaster recovery events offering financial guidance, technical assistance and connections to local and federal resources.

The Chamber is partnering with community organizations to help storm victims navigate the recovery process, understand available assistance programs and obtain professional guidance as they work to rebuild their homes and businesses.

The August 11 derecho caused widespread damage throughout Northwest Indiana, with wind gusts reaching 99 mph and estimated peak gusts of 100 to 110 mph in portions of Lake and Porter counties.

For many small businesses, the financial consequences have continued long after the storm. Damage to buildings, equipment and inventory, prolonged power outages and disruptions to daily operations have left some owners struggling to reopen, retain employees and meet operating expenses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and many of them are still trying to recover from the August 11 storm while figuring out how to keep their doors open, pay their employees and serve their customers,” said Lois Whittaker, founder and president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana.

“We cannot expect our communities to recover if our small businesses are left behind. These events are about putting real resources, real experts and real solutions in front of the people who need them most. If your business was impacted, I encourage you to show up, ask questions and take advantage of every resource available.”

The first event, a Business Disaster Recovery Q&A Session, will take place October 15, 2026, at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond.

Hosted by the Black Chamber in partnership with the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, the session will begin with a panel discussion at 1 p.m., followed by hands-on technical assistance at 2:30 p.m.

Business owners will have opportunities to speak directly with experts about U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loans, business recovery resources, insurance matters, tax and financial support, and local and federal assistance programs.

The event also will connect participants with recovery partners and organizations that can provide additional technical assistance.

The SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by declared disasters. Assistance may include loans to repair or replace damaged business property and economic injury loans to help qualifying businesses meet financial obligations following disaster-related disruptions.

Registration for the October 15 event is available at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/sba-disaster-recovery-welcome-center.

A second event, SBA Disaster Loan Application Technical Assistance, will be held October 19, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 9800 Connecticut in Crown Point.

Presented by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana and Heritage Real Estate Services, Inc., the session will provide hands-on assistance to homeowners, renters and businesses completing SBA disaster loan applications.

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop, photographs documenting damage to their homes or businesses, and questions about the loan application process.

Experts will provide step-by-step guidance, help participants complete applications, answer questions about storm-related physical damage and connect applicants with additional recovery resources.

“We want people to understand that asking for help is not a sign of weakness—it is part of rebuilding,” Whittaker said. “The goal is to help people move from frustration to a plan and from a plan to recovery.”

Registration for the October 19 session is available at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/sba-disaster-recovery-october.

The upcoming events are particularly important because of approaching federal disaster loan application deadlines.

According to Indiana’s disaster assistance information hub, October 25, 2026, is the deadline for submitting SBA applications for physical property damage. The deadline for economic injury disaster loan applications is May 25, 2027.

The distinction is important for business owners who may have suffered both physical damage and financial losses from interrupted operations. Applicants are encouraged to discuss their circumstances with SBA representatives to determine which assistance programs may be available to them.

The Chamber’s disaster recovery initiative reflects its broader mission of strengthening small businesses through access to capital, education, strategic partnerships and business resources.

By bringing assistance directly into Northwest Indiana communities, the organization hopes to reduce barriers that prevent business owners and residents from obtaining the help they need.

The Black Chamber encourages small business owners, entrepreneurs, homeowners, renters and community partners to attend the events and share the information with others affected by the storm. The organization also encourages business owners to become Chamber members and take advantage of its ongoing programs and resources.

For additional information, contact the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana at 219-771-8900 or [email protected]. The Chamber is located at 109 W. 86th Ave. in Merrillville. Additional information is available at nbccin.org.