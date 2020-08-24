Black businesses to weigh graduated income tax plan

By Stephanie Gadlin

Special to the Chicago Crusader

The issue of income inequality will take center stage in November when Illinois voters will be given the power to approve a graduated income tax for the state. The proposed amendment would repeal the state’s constitutional requirement that the state’s personal income tax be a flat rate.

Advocates say approval of a progressive tax structure ensures that the top 1 percent of earners in Illinois pay more in taxes than those earning much less, including the middle-class and those hanging just above or below the poverty line. Illinois is one of 11 states with a flat-rate income tax, which came into effect in 1969.

Quentin Fulks, executive director of Vote Yes for Fairness, told the Crusader that this new measure will help fight income inequality. “We’re going to have more revenue, anywhere from $2.6 billion to $3.2 billion, which can go toward helping the state pay for things like social services and a bunch of things that people in communities with vast economic inequalities really depend on.

“Also, there are people who live in those communities who will most likely receive a tax break under the fair tax,” Fulks added. “Not only will there be more going into organizations for social services, it will allow more money to go into schools, so the longer-term impact will lessen property tax burdens. Small businesses will also see an increase in support, and this is especially important for Black business owners.”

Fulks’ organization has been on an aggressive public education campaign to ensure the referendum passes in November. With increasing concerns about voter suppression and the disruption of postal services, the advocate said part of their efforts include encouraging voters to secure their mail-in ballots early.

Governor J.B. Pritzker—who reported $6.2 million in earnings last year and paid $216,000 in taxes—advocated for a graduated income tax during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign. After defeating the Republican billionaire incumbent, the new lawmaker signed SB 687 and dumped an estimated $5 million in personal money into groups supporting the measure.

According to the seminal work, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” by Thomas Piketty, a tax is proportional when it is the same for everyone. “A tax is progressive when its rate is higher for some than for others, whether it be those who earn more, those who own more, or those who consume more.”

The state of Illinois currently taxes individuals at a flat 4.9 percent, regardless of how much they report in earnings. That means the state’s richest resident, Ken Griffin, who reported about $1.5 billion in earnings in 2019, paid the same tax rate as someone like a grocery store clerk who reported making $35,000 in that same year.

As stated in Senate Bill 687, the proposed increase would see single and joint filers earning less than $250,000 annually to be taxed at a lesser rate of 4.75 percent for the first $10,000, and then income between that and $100,000 would be taxed at 4.9 percent.

Earnings ranging between $250,000 to $300,000 (for individuals) and $500,000 for joint filers would be assessed at 7.75 percent. That rate increases to 7.85 percent for single filers reporting between $350,000 and $750,000 in income, and for joint filers from $500,000 to $1 million.

Both single and joint filers in the highest bracket, who earn more than a million dollars in income, would be taxed at the top rate of 7.99 percent.

Under Pritzker’s proposal, about 97 percent of all Illinois residents would pay the same or less in state income taxes. If the referendum passes in November, the law will take effect January 1, 2021. However, strong voices have emerged to stop the measure, pointing to the current economic chaos unleashed on residents during the pandemic.

“This is not the right time,” said Larry Ivory, president of the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 100,000 Black-owned businesses across the state. “We are looking at anywhere from 30 percent to 40 percent of our enterprises not surviving the pandemic, and on top of that, facing a tax increase is simply not wise or appropriate at this time.

“Illinois is losing businesses and people. We’re one of the top states where people are not staying,” he said. “Raising taxes will only help that exodus even more. We need a growth strategy rather than a tax strategy, which will not get us where we need to get to. People are leaving; telling them you’re raising taxes is not going to keep them here.”

Ivory’s concerns are echoed by the Illinois Policy Institute and other opponents who claim a fair taxing structure will only exacerbate the exodus of businesses from Illinois. One conservative think tank wrote, “Taxpayers are protected by the Illinois Constitution from having the same $1 taxed more than once, but that protection would vanish if voters approve [Gov. Pritzker’s] fair tax amendment.”

Even though the General Assembly currently has the power to increase taxes at will, opponents believe a fair tax measure would allow lawmakers to engage in a “multiple taxation scheme” that would hurt both individuals and businesses.

Fulks, who was a campaign aide during Pritzker’s bid for governor, did not mince words in disagreement. He also said he was not surprised at the level of falsehoods and misconceptions being spread by the bill’s opponents. “These are the same individuals who’ve been keeping the system afloat since the beginning,” he said. “These are the people who stood beside Bruce Rauner and voted for Donald Trump.

“Economic inequality existed before COVID. These individuals are parading around now saying we don’t need a progressive tax and didn’t care about these communities before, [the pandemic] and they don’t care about them now. In reality, the Illinois Policy Institute and the others out there [spreading misinformation] are funded by wealthy individuals who want to protect the status quo.”