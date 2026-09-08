Black business conference urges unified statewide economic action

The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce will bring Black business owners, contractors, financial leaders, executives and civic organizations together September 9–10 for a statewide conference focused on closing Illinois’ business and racial wealth gaps.

The chamber’s 21st Annual Statewide Conference will be held at Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Hotel, 1300 E. Broadway Ave. in Hazel Crest. The two-day gathering will address access to capital, contracting equity, business growth and the development of stronger economic ecosystems for Black-owned companies.

The conference theme, “No Longer Divided,” reflects the chamber’s call for Black organizations, contractors, executives and entrepreneurs to coordinate their efforts, pool resources and build greater economic influence. Chamber officials said such cooperation has become increasingly important as rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives reshape priorities within corporations and government agencies.

Dr. Larry Ivory, founder and president of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board of the National Black Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., said no organization or industry can address the disparities alone.

“No one can do this by themselves,” said Ivory, who established the Illinois organization 29 years ago. “The industries must come together to grow the business sector in the African American community. We can no longer afford to be divided amongst ourselves.”

Ivory added, “If we stand together with a clear and decisive voice, we can scale our businesses, increase employment, and change the economic trajectory of our communities.”

According to figures provided by the chamber, Illinois is home to approximately 188,000 Black-owned businesses, but only about 6,000 have employees. The chamber said that leaves about 97 percent of Black-owned businesses without the workforce needed to expand their operations.

The organization also reported that white male-owned firms receive 95 percent of government contracts despite white men representing approximately 31 percent of the state’s population. Chamber leaders contend that the contracting imbalance is widening the racial wealth gap, preventing Black-owned companies from expanding and suppressing economic growth throughout Illinois.

The conference is intended to help reverse those trends by connecting Black businesses with partnerships, financing opportunities, contracting resources and the policy influence needed to compete in public and private markets.

Dr. Deloris Thomas, president of the Joseph Business School in Forest Park, will deliver a message about the power of unified economic ecosystems. The school has launched an initiative to help 100,000 businesses owned by people of color grow to annual revenues of at least $1 million.

“Around the world, unified, targeted economic strategies have transformed entire nations,” Thomas said. “When we collaborate and work in the best interest of the collective, we rise. That’s how we build an inclusive economic ecosystem that lifts all tides.”

Other scheduled speakers include John W. Rogers Jr., chairman and co-CEO of Ariel Investments; former NBA player Terry Cummings, president and CEO of the Economic Club of Chicago; and Dr. John E. Harmon Sr., president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.

Executives and representatives from ComEd, the University of Illinois, the U.S. Small Business Administration and leading Black contractor organizations also are expected to participate.

Conference programming will concentrate on four areas. Business-growth sessions will address strategies for scaling companies, obtaining capital and expanding business operations. Leadership and legacy sessions will examine the development of strong leaders, lasting economic impact and generational wealth.

Innovation and technology sessions will explore the use of artificial intelligence, digital tools and other innovations to prepare businesses for the future. Networking and collaboration sessions will encourage participants to develop new partnerships, strengthen supply chains and build stronger business relationships across Illinois.

The two-day agenda will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, business matchmaking, an exhibit hall, networking opportunities and awards recognizing business excellence and leadership. Organizers said participants also will receive practical information, industry insights and strategies that can be put into action after the conference.

The first day, Wednesday, September 9, will begin with registration, networking and breakfast, followed by welcoming remarks and a keynote address. Additional programming will include a power panel on economic growth and equity, breakout sessions, business matchmaking, awards and an evening networking reception.

Programming on Thursday, September 10, will include breakfast, inspirational remarks from Thomas, a discussion of artificial intelligence’s effect on business leadership and innovation, breakout sessions, lunch, awards and a closing plenary featuring Cummings. The conference will conclude with closing remarks and proposed next steps.

One-day general admission is $200. A two-day full-access pass is $375. Business owners, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, community leaders, students and emerging leaders are encouraged to attend.

Registration is available at ILBCC.org/conference. Questions about registration may be sent to [email protected].

Ivory founded the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce in 1997. The organization represents a network of more than 100,000 enterprises throughout Illinois and advocates for the growth of Black-owned businesses.

Its mission includes expanding access to capital, increasing Black business participation in public and private contracting and helping close the racial wealth gap by building a competitive and scalable ecosystem of Black-owned firms.

Through statewide chapters, strategic partnerships, policy engagement and industry-focused initiatives, the chamber supports entrepreneurs in construction, professional services, technology, energy and other industries. It also advises government agencies, corporations and institutions seeking to advance supplier diversity and inclusive economic development.

Additional information about the chamber and conference is available at ILBCC.org. The chamber can also be reached at 309-740-4430.