Black British race car driver Lewis Hamilton wins seventh world title

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Black British race car driver Lewis Hamilton secured the seventh world title of his illustrious career on Sunday, November 15, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Hamilton’s victory came at the Turkish Grand Prix race competition and may have positioned him to be ranked as one of the greatest F1 race car drivers of all time.

“I am almost lost for words,” said Hamilton via the Guardian. “We dreamed of this when I was young. It is so important for kids to see this, and don’t listen to anyone who says you can’t achieve something. Dream the impossible. You have got to chase it and never give up.”

Hamilton secured his seventh world title after 14 seasons.

He said this year has been unpredictable with the pandemic and the season pushed back for several months.

“With the pandemic and obviously the season being pushed back by several months, I had the most downtime I’ve ever had in my life,” he said via an interview with the Guardian. “It gave me the chance to really think about my ultimate purpose. Seven World Championships mean the world to me. I can’t even describe how much, but there’s still another race we’ve yet to win.

Following Sunday’s race, Hamilton tied racing legend Michael Schumacher’s record for seven F1 world titles in his racing career. Hamilton will also go down in the record books as one of the greatest British Motorsports drivers of all time.

Hamilton said he hopes the win will send the most important message for kids—“to dream as big as possible and not give up.”

Currently, Hamilton is competing in Formula One for the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, having previously driven for McLaren.

Hamilton holds the outright records for most wins (94), pole positions (97), podium finishes (163), points finishes (227), career points (3738) and points in a season (413).

According to his bio, Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, and has been declared by some journalists, experts and fellow drivers as the greatest of all time.