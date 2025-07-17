Black Bench Chicago launches 3rd cohort

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Continues its mission to build the Bench of Black Civic Leadership

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Black Bench Chicago officially opened applications for its third cohort—an open call to the next generation of bold, visionary Black leaders ready to shape the future of our city. As we continue to build a pipeline rooted in civic leadership, policy impact, and community care, this milestone represents more than just a new cohort. It is a reminder that Black leadership is not only essential to Chicago’s progress, it is non-negotiable.

Black Bench Chicago was created with one mission: to prepare and propel Black millennials and Gen Z leaders toward meaningful civic engagement. Over the past five years, Black Bench has equipped more than 60 emerging leaders with rigorous political education, strategic mentorship, and real-time training. With a curriculum anchored in Black history, Chicago politics, and transformative policy work, we challenge our cohorts to not just imagine a more equitable Chicago but to lead it.

The strength of Black Bench Chicago lies not only in its curriculum but in its community. The program is guided by a multigenerational board of Black leaders who intimately understand both the barriers to civic power and the strategies to dismantle them.

This year, we’re proud to welcome new leadership to our advisory board, including Jacki Grimshawand Bobby Rush as Program Chairs, and Chris Percy and Crystal Bland as Program Directors. They join program co-founder Alex Sims-Jones and other returning advisory board members in stewarding this next chapter of growth. Their lived experience, professional excellence, and political insight reflect the caliber of leadership this moment calls for.

We are building more than a bench—we are building a movement. “Black Bench Chicago is a labor of love. It is a unique and much-needed opportunity for our community to come together across generations to learn about how to make impactful change, especially in these times. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome a new cohort into the Black Bench family and continue building on its powerful legacy,” said Alex Sims-Jones, Co-Founder. “As someone who grew through organizing and public service, I know firsthand how critical it is to have spaces that cultivate Black political power. Black Bench is that space where vision meets preparation and community impact is born,” said Alderman Ronnie Mosley.

Applications for the 2025 Black Bench Chicago Fellowship are open now through August 10, 2025. We’re looking for everyday leaders with extraordinary potential. Whether you’re a teacher, an artist, an organizer, or an entrepreneur, if you’re ready to lead, this program is for you.

We encourage all who are interested or know someone who should apply to visit blackbenchchicago.org and learn more about how to join this growing network of Black civic leaders.

This is our city. This is our future. Let’s build it together.