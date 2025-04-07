Black Baseball Media presents the Chicago High School Baseball Classic,

Celebrating Youth Talent and Community Pride

By Sharon Fountain, Managing Editor, Chicago Crusader Newspaper

Black Baseball Media will host the inaugural Chicago High School Baseball Classic on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois. The event promises to be a day of exciting baseball, cultural celebration, and community engagement, spotlighting the talent within Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the surrounding region.

The Chicago High School Baseball Classic will feature four standout CPS teams: Lane Tech, Ogden International, Kenwood Academy, and Simeon Career Academy. These teams will compete against top-tier competition from across the region, including Homewood-Flossmoor and Rich Township High School. The event is set to provide a stage for young athletes to showcase their skills, but it is also about much more than just baseball.

Black Baseball Media, the event’s host, is a nonprofit organization committed to amplifying the voices and contributions of Black individuals in the sport of baseball. The organization works tirelessly to create more opportunities for young Black athletes and to ensure they have access to the resources, mentorship, and platforms necessary for success. It also strives to share the untold stories of Black baseball players—past, present, and future—through various initiatives and media content.

Founded by passionate advocates of baseball and community development, Black Baseball Media aims to promote a more inclusive, equitable representation of the sport. Their programming includes events, educational resources, and partnerships that work to increase Black representation in youth baseball and across the broader baseball landscape. The Chicago High School Baseball Classic is a critical part of this mission, offering young athletes a chance to play on a professional-level field while bringing awareness to the talent emerging from Chicago’s public schools.

The Classic will not only showcase the athletic talent of the teams, but also highlight the importance of community and cultural engagement. The day will kick off with ceremonial first pitches from local leaders and elected officials, demonstrating the region’s commitment to supporting youth sports. Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy student-athlete showcases, where the players will demonstrate their skills in front of coaches, scouts, and fans.

In addition, there will be media availability for interviews with coaches, players, and event organizers. These interviews will offer an inside look at the hard work and dedication behind the event and provide additional insight into the missions of the organizations involved.

Black Baseball Media’s involvement in the event goes beyond simply organizing a baseball game. The organization seeks to create a space where young athletes can not only compete, but also build relationships with mentors, gain exposure, and develop as both athletes and individuals. It is also a celebration of the legacy of Black baseball in the region, reflecting the rich history of the sport within Black communities.

A Day of Inspiration

The Chicago High School Baseball Classic is set to be an unforgettable day for players, families, and the community. It’s a celebration of talent, perseverance, and the spirit of sportsmanship, all while fostering a deep sense of pride in the South Side’s rich cultural heritage.

“We believe in the power of baseball to bring communities together,” said Earnest “Coach E” Horton, founder of Black Baseball Media. “This event is an opportunity to showcase some of the best young athletes in Chicago while also bringing attention to the incredible community organizations and people who support them.”

The event is also part of Black Baseball Media’s larger vision to build a stronger foundation for Black baseball players in Chicago and beyond. By organizing high-profile events like the Chicago High School Baseball Classic, Black Baseball Media is helping to amplify the visibility of Black athletes in the sport and create lasting opportunities for them to thrive.

The first pitch for the Chicago High School Baseball Classic is scheduled for 11:00 AM, with games running throughout the day. Fans, families, and members of the community are encouraged to come out and support the local teams, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate the rich diversity and talent within Chicago’s public schools.

Event Details:

What: Chicago High School Baseball Classic

Chicago High School Baseball Classic When: Saturday, April 12, 2025 – First game starts at 11:00 AM

Saturday, April 12, 2025 – First game starts at 11:00 AM Where: Ozinga Field – 14011 Kenton Ave, Crestwood, IL

Ozinga Field – 14011 Kenton Ave, Crestwood, IL Featured Teams: Lane Tech, Ogden International, Kenwood Academy, Simeon Career Academy, Homewood-Flossmoor, Rich Township High School

Lane Tech, Ogden International, Kenwood Academy, Simeon Career Academy, Homewood-Flossmoor, Rich Township High School Highlights: Ceremonial first pitches, student-athlete showcases, media availability

For more information, media inquiries, or to request interviews with event organizers or athletes, contact Earnest “Coach E” Horton at [email protected].

Black Baseball Media invites media outlets, local leaders, and fans to attend the event and experience firsthand the excitement, talent, and pride of Chicago’s high school baseball community.

About Black Baseball Media

Black Baseball Media is dedicated to amplifying the voices and contributions of Black individuals in the sport of baseball. The organization works to promote inclusive representation, increase opportunities for young athletes, and share the untold stories of Black baseball players. Through events like the Chicago High School Baseball Classic, Black Baseball Media continues to make an impact on the local and national baseball landscape.