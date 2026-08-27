BLACK AUGUST ~ PART 2

Black August is not merely Black history, nor is it a celebration. Black August is a commemoration of the Jegnas (Amharic for “warriors”) who gave their lives resisting injustice and working to build an equitable society.

Black August began among Black political prisoners, mirroring the experience of the African Apostle Paul. In Colossians 4:18, Paul closes his letter with a stark request: “Do not forget my chains.”

Beloved, please know that there is a profound difference between charity and justice work. Both are necessary, but they serve distinct purposes.

Charity is the human drive to help those who are hurting, to provide food, shelter and financial assistance to those impacted by predatory economic systems. Charity is what happens when an unprecedented tornado wreaks havoc from the southern suburbs of Illinois through Northwest Indiana, prompting neighbors to step in, check on one another, help clear downed trees, repair devastated properties and navigate mass power outages. Charity is simply being human; it seeks to relieve the immediate pain of trauma and tragedy by addressing the wounds inflicted on everyday people.

Justice work takes that compassion a step further. It does not stop at treating the wounds; it demands accountability for why people are being wounded in the first place.

Justice work sees the suffering of residents in assisted living and rehabilitation facilities who worry about eviction because they lack Medicaid or adequate insurance. Justice work sees families struggling to pay utility bills issued by corporate entities that prioritize shareholder bottom lines. Justice work recognizes that the core challenge facing working people is not voter fraud, but the restrictive policies designed to suppress turnout because those policies are fundamentally oppressive and unpopular.

Justice work calls out the gangrene of greed among the wealthy, confronts unbridled racism and nativist rhetoric that seeks to demean undocumented communities, and organizes active resistance against these systemic inequities.

We must commit to both charity and justice. Practicing one without the other is like putting gas in an automobile but never turning the key.

Combining justice work with charity lies at the heart of following Jesus the Christ. In their insightful book, The First Paul: Reclaiming the Radical Visionary Behind the Church’s Conservative Icon, biblical scholars Marcus Borg and John Dominic Crossan examine both the authentic and disputed Pauline letters to reveal the radical Paul, a visionary transformed by a Damascus theophany to spread faith throughout the Greco-Roman world.

It was this same Paul who was incarcerated by the Roman state because the gospel of Jesus presented a seditious social vision that challenged imperial power in pursuit of a justice-oriented society. Paul and the ancestors speak across generations with the same urgent request: “Do not forget my chains.”

An old hymn asks, “Must Jesus bear the cross alone and all the world go free? No, there’s a cross for everyone, and there’s a cross for me.” The cross serves as a constant reminder to all who claim Jesus as Lord of the justice-seeking work that ultimately led to His execution by the state.

As the prophet Amos declared: “Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”

Be focused, be authentic, and stay woke. Uhuru Sasa!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.