Black aldermen not supporting resolution to oust CTA president Dorval Carter 

Sixteen Black aldermen are not supporting a resolution to fire embattled Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter, as he faces heavy criticism about the state of the nation’s second largest public transportation system.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is standing by Carter, as 19 aldermen prepare to introduce a resolution demanding that he be fired. Black Aldermen Matthew Martin (47th) and Maria Hadden (49th) support the resolution.

In the predominately Black wards, only one alderman, Derrick Curtis (18th), supports the resolution. That leaves 16 Black aldermen who haven’t signed the resolution, which Alderman Bill Conway (34th) recently posted on X.

Six of the 16 Black aldermen not supporting Carter’s ouster sit on the Committee on Transportation and Public Way. They include committee Chair Greg Mitchell (7th), Michelle Harris (8th), David Moore (17th), Ronnie Mosley (21st), Desmon Yancy (5th) and Jason Ervin (28th).

The chief sponsor of the resolution is Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th). Vasquez said the resolution is a “vote of no confidence” and urges Mayor Johnson to fire Carter if he doesn’t resign.

Approximately 26 aldermen are needed to pass the resolution.

Other aldermen who have signed on in support of the resolution include: Daniel La Spata (1st), Peter Chico (10th), Marty Quinn (13th), Raymond Lopez (15th), Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), Jessie Fuentes (26th), Ruth Cruz (30th), Felix Cardona (31st), Scott Waguespack (32nd), Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd), Bill Conway (34th), Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), Andre Vasquez (40th), Brendan Reilly (42nd), James Gardiner (45th), and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th).

Carter served as the U.S. Department of Transportation Acting Chief of Staff to Secretary Anthony Foxx. He was appointed CTA president in 2015.

With about 10,000 employees, the CTA, before the pandemic, provided about 500 million rides a year with its 1,880 buses and an extensive train system that has 224 miles of track with more than 1,490 rail cars.

In recent years, following the coronavirus pandemic, the CTA has come under fire for its reduced service, ghost trains, late arrival times and Carter’s annual salary raises that pay him $376,000.

The resolution criticizes Carter for avoiding requests to appear before the City Council in 2022. It also criticizes Carter’s annual salary, the lack of performance reviews of him and poor working conditions at the CTA.

During his appearance before the City Council, Carter defended his management of the CTA and assured the City Council the agency was headed in the right direction. But last month, the CTA released new rail schedules that show overall service was reduced at levels lower than 2023 and 2019.

Critics say Carter reportedly appeared “tone deaf” about concerns and problems facing the CTA.

The resolution cites a 24.6-percent reduction in services on the Yellow Line; 9.5 percent on the Orange Line; 8.1 percent on the Green Line; 7 percent on the Purple Line; 5.7 percent on the Red Line and 4.3 percent on the Pink Line, when compared to last fall.